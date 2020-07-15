You are the owner of this article.
The Dane County Fair goes online amid pandemic
This year's Dane County Fair may have been canceled, at least as it's always been known. But a number of exhibits will still be available online in an effort to keep the annual tradition alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair staff and board of directors wanted to give the youth a platform to showcase their projects that could not be exhibited in-person this year through a new program called "Dane County Fair ... online."

The digital event will feature a youth project showcase, activities and entertainment Thursday through Sunday on the Dane County Fair Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the fair's website, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. on each of the four days.

Online events include a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter…at home, 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” Fair coloring book pages, Dane County Farm Bureau Virtual Ag Scavenger Hunt, and Virtual Tractor Parade among others.

For a complete schedule of events, visit danecountyfair.com.

