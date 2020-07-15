The Dane County Fair goes online amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year's Dane County Fair may have been canceled, at least as it's always been known. But a number of exhibits will still be available online in an effort to keep the annual tradition alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair staff and board of directors wanted to give the youth a platform to showcase their projects that could not be exhibited in-person this year through a new program called "Dane County Fair ... online."

The digital event will feature a youth project showcase, activities and entertainment Thursday through Sunday on the Dane County Fair Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the fair's website, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. on each of the four days.

Online events include a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter…at home, 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” Fair coloring book pages, Dane County Farm Bureau Virtual Ag Scavenger Hunt, and Virtual Tractor Parade among others.

For a complete schedule of events, visit danecountyfair.com.