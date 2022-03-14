Search this database to find annual revenue, executives and executive compensation for nearly 800 Madison 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that had at least some revenue as of the end of 2021. Compensation includes all compensation from the nonprofit and any associated nonprofits.
The cost of charity: Search executive salaries for Madison nonprofits
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed was killed while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday night.
The lawsuit alleges Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald violated the "Disqualification Clause" of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told MyPillow CEO that 2020 election cannot be decertified, spokesman says
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell about the efforts of Lindell and former President Donald Trump to have the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election decertified, a Vos spokeswoman said Friday.
Fred Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down after his term expired and Gov Tony Evers appointed a new chairman.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
His record on Ukraine includes accusations and warnings that he was disseminating misinformation potentially picked up from Russian-linked Ukrainians.
The city and county are proposing to locate a men's homeless shelter on the site of a demolished sports pub at 1902 Bartillon Dr., just off Highway 51 between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.
Chandler Halderson, who has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering his parents, requested Friday to be absent from his sentencing next week.