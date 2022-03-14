 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The cost of charity: Search executive salaries for Madison nonprofits

Search this database to find annual revenue, executives and executive compensation for nearly 800 Madison 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that had at least some revenue as of the end of 2021. Compensation includes all compensation from the nonprofit and any associated nonprofits.

