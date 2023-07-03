The Cardinal Bar, which opened in the 1974 and welcomed patrons for 43 years, is remembered by many in Madison as an inclusive, one-of-a-kind community space, jazz bar and dance hall.

Now, five partners have reopened the bar with the intention of cultivating the same atmosphere as the original space. From its ’70s-inspired decor to vivacious live performances, the revived location promises something for everyone.

Before its closing in 2017, The Cardinal Bar at 418 E. Wilson St., on the first floor of the historic Cardinal Hotel building, was operated by Ricardo Gonzalez, who retired from running the bar at age 70. Gonzalez was very politically active and became the first openly gay Latino public official in the nation, serving as a Madison City Council member in the 4th District from 1989 to 1995.

Following the closure of The Cardinal, Anthony Rineer, one of the five partners behind the reopening, said he couldn’t help but notice the void that the shuttered bar, once a hub for community and social activism, left behind.

“This is like the face of downtown, and seeing an empty building was very heartbreaking,” Rineer said. “So it was really important to see it open up again.”

So in 2021, Rineer, along with his partner Carrie Tobias, Andy Hansen, and siblings Dustin Lenz and Allison Lenz, began to explore the possibility of reopening the space, which was in disrepair. Once they started renting the space from the Wisconsin Management Company, the floors and much of the original woodwork in the bar had to be repaired. Old furniture had to be thrown out, and multiple TVs and cables had to be taken down after the space was briefly a soccer bar called Nomad World Pub after The Cardinal’s closure.

“The place needed a lot of love and kindness,” Carrie Tobias said. “We really want to keep the space as it is, but elevated.”

Back to business

The Cardinal Bar had a soft reopening in late May and officially opened last month. So far, the community’s response to the bar has been overwhelmingly positive, the new operators said. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the venue have been consistently crowded.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to see people who have never been here before but saw us on Instagram, as well as those who’ve been waiting for the year that we’ve been deciding to open up,” Tobias said.

There’s a lot that makes The Cardinal Bar unique in Madison nightlife. It has a dance floor, and the partners plan to eventually host live jazz music, burlesque shows and disco nights. The bar also serves food such as nachos and empanadas past midnight, which can be a rare find in Madison. There are hardly any TVs in the space, to encourage patrons to mingle even if they show up alone.

“In a lot of bars, when you can go most people are zoned out like on their phones or watching whatever is on TV. This place is not that,” Hansen said. “So we got a little bit of food. We’ve got the dancing and we have that inclusive community.”

One of the biggest goals behind the reopening, has been to ensure that The Cardinal Bar, which was widely known as an LGBTQ-friendly space before its closing, is a place for everyone in the community to gather. In June, the Cardinal Bar offered a Pride Drink Menu in honor of Pride Month and donated a portion of drink proceeds to the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center.

The partners have also been intentional in offering performance spaces where local artists such as jazz bands and even burlesque dancers can feel comfortable sharing their craft.

“I think we’ve definitely recreated what The Cardinal was before as a space (where) everybody can feel welcome performing their acts,” Tobias said. “So places or events like Fetish Night or Latin Night or Jazz Night or burlesque, these are often spaces where they’ve been really just trying to find places that will accept them.”

As the new operators of The Cardinal Bar look toward the future, they are set on making sure that no patrons feel lonely once they enter the space.

“I’d like it to be the place where you’re gonna at least stop by for a drink before you go to an event or an event at our space,” Hansen said. “You want to go here because it’s going to be good vibes and somebody can come by themselves, not knowing anyone in the bar, and then make a whole bunch of friends when they get here.”