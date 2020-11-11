The Capital Times Kids Fund drive for 2020 gets underway today

The annual campaign to raise funds for The Capital Times Kids Fund gets underway today.

Donations made to the Kids Fund this fall will raise money that will be granted in 2021 to area nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in the Dane County area.

Thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers last year, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $180,000 to 61 organizations that work with young people.

Those grants were awarded to nonprofits in three areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary school; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with developmentally disabled children.

The volunteers on the Kids Fund board of directors serve on three committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes final approvals.

“It’s all made possible by readers of the newspaper who help by making a contribution,” said Kids Fund board President Paul Yochum, who has long been associated with programs that help young people.