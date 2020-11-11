The Capital Times Kids Fund drive for 2020 gets underway today

The annual campaign to raise funds for The Capital Times Kids Fund gets underway today.
Donations made to the Kids Fund this fall will raise money that will be granted in 2021 to area nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people in the Dane County area.
Thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers last year, the Kids Fund was able to distribute $180,000 to 61 organizations that work with young people.
Those grants were awarded to nonprofits in three areas: those that work with children from birth through elementary school; those that help middle and high schoolers; and those that work with developmentally disabled children.
The volunteers on the Kids Fund board of directors serve on three committees that review and evaluate grant requests and then recommend which proposals are funded. An executive board then makes final approvals.
“It’s all made possible by readers of the newspaper who help by making a contribution,” said Kids Fund board President Paul Yochum, who has long been associated with programs that help young people.
Yochum added that the Kids Fund welcomes grant requests from nonprofits that address the challenges facing young people. Check the Fund's website — thekidsfund.org — to get an application form and information about how to apply for a grant.
Donations can be made conveniently online by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “Donate” button and using a credit card. Alternatively, checks can be mailed directly to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708.
All donors, unless they request anonymity, are recognized in The Capital Times' Wednesday print edition as well as online.
Following is a list of donors who sent contributions after the end of last year’s drive:
Judith Baker, Cambridge: $100
Bobbi Peckarsky & Steve Horn, Cross Plains: $100
Kristy Thalacker, in memory of Aunt Meta, Stoughton: $25
Michael McCarthy: $500
Mary & Bill Zimmerman: $100
Great Kids Karma 2020, Utica: $2
Joan Schaefer, Madison: $100
Carla & Douglas Swenson, Windsor: $50
Juan Jose Lopez, Madison: $50
James Cleasby, Cottage Grove: $25
Louis & Elsbeth Solomon, Madison: $200
David Calhoun, Madison: $50
Geneva Eggers, Beloit: $20
Cynthia Bush, Madison: $50
Jean Loup, Fitchburg: $50
Herbert & Caroline Grover, Gresham: $50
Carol Reiss, Madison: $50
Clayton & Belle Frink, Madison: $250
American Family Mutual Insurance Co., Madison: $1,500
Evjue Foundation, Madison: $8,000
Ann K. Hardel: $500
Stanley P. Kanter, Fitchburg: $1,000
Linda & Thomas Boll, Monroe: $50
Current total: $12,822
