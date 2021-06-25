The Cap Times is hiring

The Cap Times is a digital-first newsroom in Madison, Wisconsin, focused on superb local journalism. Our goal is to listen to our community and report on the most important topics, challenges and opportunities shaping the lives of all Madisonians. We’re focused on government, public affairs, the local economy and education, as well as arts, culture and food. We are committed to amplifying voices of color across all of our coverage areas.
Our opinion staff is separate from our news reporters. Our columnists are known for their progressive voices, and we welcome community contributions from all perspectives to our opinion pages.
We publish daily at captimes.com and produce a weekly print paper each Wednesday, which is distributed free on racks and tucked into most Wisconsin State Journal subscriptions. You can also connect with us on Twitter @CapTimes and Instagram @captimesmadison.
In recent years, we’ve launched regular events, including our signature event — Cap Times Idea Fest, now in its fifth year, which draws hundreds of attendees and viewers each fall. We have also seen strong support from our community for our paid membership program, now in its second year, as well as free email newsletters.
NEWS EDITOR
The Cap Times is looking for a key leader who will help move our newsroom forward at a critical time, as we hire several new reporters to our staff. Working with other editors, this person will develop coverage plans on city government, education, development and more. Strong writing skills and a sharp editing eye are essential for this job, as this editor will help reporters craft smart angles for news features, analyses and investigations, as well as daily stories.
Other important qualities for this position include curiosity, flexibility and top-notch people and coaching skills. The news editor will lead a team of reporters and direct, motivate and help develop their reporting and writing chops.
This person will have the ability to connect local politics to national issues, events and trends. Candidates should have a strong news background and be able to recognize, prioritize and aggressively pursue stories. More diverse sourcing and better coverage of communities of color in Madison are priorities for our newsroom, so we’re looking for someone who also values this goal. To apply, please fill out this form, then send a resume, cover letter and five samples of your work to executive editor Katie Dean at kdean@madison.com.
HIGHER EDUCATION REPORTER
The Cap Times seeks a team-oriented journalist who is smart, curious and flexible to cover higher education, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison College and other local institutions.
This reporter will be responsible for daily coverage of the university, as well as developing enterprise stories, profiles, news analysis pieces and multimedia projects. The reporter will cover stories ranging from campus culture to groundbreaking research to news out of the Board of Regents, among other topics.
The job requires a digital-first, new media mindset. While applicants must have proven writing skills, fluency with social media and experience using data to tell important and unexpected stories are critical. In addition, our newsroom has a strong commitment to covering issues of race in the community, and is seeking someone who will find such stories engaging and valuable. To apply, please fill out this form, then send a resume, cover letter and five clips to executive editor Katie Dean at kdean@madison.com.
POLITICS/CAPITOL REPORTER
The Cap Times is looking for a prolific and versatile reporter who can provide sharp and in-depth analysis about public affairs and politics in and around Madison while keeping up with the day-to-day happenings in the state Capitol. We are looking for someone who is agile, creative and can build a following among politically interested readers.
A politically divided state and a presidential battleground, Wisconsin has been at the epicenter of battles over collective bargaining, health care, reproductive rights and transportation issues in recent years, making this an exciting and diverse assignment. This reporter will have opportunities to cover several important races, including the 2022 elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
This reporter will work with our Capitol bureau chief to produce a range of stories for our digital-first newsroom, from daily news and features to analytical pieces, profiles and investigative articles. In addition, our newsroom has a strong commitment to covering issues of race in the community and is seeking someone who will find such stories engaging and valuable. To apply, please fill out this form, then send a resume, cover letter and five clips to executive editor Katie Dean at kdean@madison.com.
About our newsroom
We’re a small newsroom with a collaborative, team-oriented staff. Our reporters have individual beats but are nimble enough to cover other stories as needed. Our staff has a creative mindset, game to explore different storytelling forms including podcasts or solutions journalism, to name a few. We offer a competitive salary and vacation time, 401k, paid family leave and flexible work options.
We’re located at 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, southwest of the state Capitol building, about 2.5 miles from downtown Madison. We share a building with the Wisconsin State Journal, though the editorial staffs and newsrooms of the two papers are separate. You’ll also find our massive press here, a highlight of any newsroom tour.
About Madison
A city of about 250,000+, Madison is home to the Wisconsin state Capitol and at the moment, a divided government. Issues debated by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led state Legislature mimic similar battles on a national scale. In contrast, city and Dane County government live up to their liberal-leaning reputation.
The city is also home to the highly regarded University of Wisconsin-Madison, a growing biotech industry and talented entrepreneurs, but is also challenged by affordable housing issues, persistent racial disparities and environmental changes brought by climate change.
Community members enjoy a thriving restaurant scene, vibrant live music and the largest producers-only farmers’ market in the country. Located between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona on an isthmus, the city also boasts many opportunities for outdoor recreation on the water, on its many miles of bike paths and in abundant city and Dane County parks.
Many Madisonians loyally support the Wisconsin Badgers sports teams, in addition to its professional soccer team (Forward Madison), ultimate Frisbee team (Madison Radicals) and the amateur baseball team (Madison Mallards).
About our events
The Cap Times engages readers via events, which have become an important part of its business model. The largest of these is Cap Times Idea Fest, an annual festival spanning many topic areas that brings out hundreds of readers each fall. In 2021, we added a monthly series of cooking demonstrations called Cooking with the Cap Times and a bimonthly concert series called Cap Times Live.