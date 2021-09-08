The Cap Times Idea Fest 2021 schedule is now available!

Cap Times Idea Fest, Madison’s premier thought festival, is right around the corner and the full schedule — including live events at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union — is available now on captimesideafest.com.
Starting next week on Monday, Sept. 13 and running through Saturday, Sept. 18, there will be a total of 26 sessions featuring 77 speakers plus two bands. Topics range widely from the pandemic to politics, racial equity, the business landscape for restaurants and much more.
Sessions earlier in the week will be virtual-only and released on captimesideafest.com for everyone to see. Those on Friday and Saturday in Shannon Hall and the Play Circle at the Union require a ticket, and those tickets also come with the option to livestream Shannon Hall sessions from your home.
General admission tickets are $10 and VIP seats (which provide premium Shannon Hall seating) are $60. Cap Times members get a 50% discount on Idea Fest tickets. (Learn more about membership here.) Masks are required indoors at the Union and seating will be socially distanced.
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to send those to us at captimesideafest@gmail.com. See you there!