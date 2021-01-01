The Cap Times' 38 favorite photos of 2020

This year The Cap Times welcomed Ruthie Hauge as our new visual journalist, and we hope you enjoy her curated selection of photos from this unprecedented year. Families learning from home, a university deserted and protests at the Capitol are some of the newsworthy events that comprised the tumultuous past twelve months. As we move into 2021, we invite you to reflect on the historic year that was 2020.
