The Cap Times' 38 favorite photos of 2020
The Cap Times' 38 favorite photos of 2020
The Cap Times' 38 favorite photos of 2020

This year The Cap Times welcomed Ruthie Hauge as our new visual journalist, and we hope you enjoy her curated selection of photos from this unprecedented year. Families learning from home, a university deserted and protests at the Capitol are some of the newsworthy events that comprised the tumultuous past twelve months. As we move into 2021, we invite you to reflect on the historic year that was 2020.

2020 Photos of the Year 01-12272020230040

Ki’Myah Moore (3) and Rahjanae Moore (2) play with toy phones as their Mother, Kim Williams leads a family art project with her eldest sons Ra’Sean Moore (8) Londyn Whitaker (6) and Ryan Ellis (10) at their apartment in Madison on Tuesday, March 10. Whitaker told his Mother a teacher choked him, which lead to turmoil between Madison Metropolitan School District and the Williams family.
2020 Photos of the Year 02-12272020230040

With Governor Evers’s Safer at Home order underway, public places, such as Lapham Elementary School are nearly vacant, on Tuesday, March 24. Freelance photographer Sam Li took this and other drone images to document the emptiness of Madison during this time.
2020 Photos of the Year 03-12272020231055

Violet (5) and Jonah (7) Schmitz offer socially distant birthday greetings to their friend, Ingrid Drake-Lovelace on her fifth birthday on April 2. Drive-by birthday celebrations became commonplace in 2020 as many people avoided gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
2020 Photos of the Year 04-12272020231055

Garver Feed Mill Director of Public Programming, Bethany Jurewicz helps Artist, TetraPAKMAN, install his work in the windows of the Garver Feed Mill for Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition on Thursday, April 22. The exhibition was developed with social distancing in mind, therefore all artwork could be viewed via car or bike. The exhibition also served as a fundraiser to pay the artists for their time and materials and to create a an artist relief fund.
2020 Photos of the Year 05-12272020231055

Dressed in a hazmat suit and gas mask, a person walks their dog during the Reopen Wisconsin Rally on the Capitol Square on Friday, April 24.
2020 Photos of the Year 06-12272020231055

Drone photographer Sam Li captured this aerial photo of the Reopen Wisconsin Rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol Building on Friday, April 24. Protestors had gathered to voice opposition to Governor Tony Evers's Safer at Home order.
2020 Photos of the Year 09-12272020231055

A pedestrian walks by the Central Branch of the Madison Public Library on Friday, May 8 as most of the city stayed Safer at Home.
2020 Photos of the Year 07-12272020231055

During the Safer at Home order businesses shuttered and Madison's nightlife drastically changed. Visual Journalist Ruthie Hauge documented the new definition of nightlife in her photo essay, Pandemic Nightlife. Ideal Bar on Madison’s east side is one of the places photographed on Friday, May 1.
2020 Photos of the Year 08-12272020231055

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Terrace is void of its usual live music, food and drink service, iconic chairs and crowds on Friday, May 1.
2020 Photos of the Year 10-12272020231055

As graduation ceremonies and celebrations were cancelled Lisa Grunder and her daughter Naomi Gallagher have their own celebration by singing karaoke in their living room in Madison on Saturday, May 9. Naomi graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
2020 Photos of the Year 11-12272020231055

On Saturday, May 30 protests erupted in Madison following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officers. Opinion Editor Jessie Opoien captured the photo as police shot tear gas canisters at crowds of protesters that afternoon at State Street and the Library Mall.
2020 Photos of the Year 12-12272020231055

After being tear gassed by law enforcement, a civilian has milk poured on his eyes to reduce the pain during protests on State Street on Saturday, May 30, following the death of George Floyd.
2020 Photos of the Year 13-12272020231055

Freelance Photojournalist Ilana Bar-Av took her cameras into the heat of the Madison protests following the death of George Floyd. This image of a cyclist riding past a burning police vehicle at the intersection of Gorham and Broom Streets Madison was taken as protests turned to riots Saturday, May 30.
2020 Photos of the Year 14-12272020231055

Ebony Anderson-McElvain diffuses an escalating situation between law enforcement and young protesters by sitting in the middle of W Mifflin Street during protests for Black Lives on May 31.
2020 Photos of the Year 15-12272020231055

On Wednesday, June 3 the windows of the MMOCA remain broken following riots on State Street.
2020 Photos of the Year 16-12272020231055

A person walks down State Street shortly after 2am on Monday, June 1, after a second night of destructive protests.
2020 Photos of the Year 17-12272020231055

A bouquet of artificial flowers was left on the pedestal where the Forward statue was torn down during protests the previous night, outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Wednesday, June 24.

2020 Photos of the Year 18-12272020231055

Aaron Dutenhoefer is locally known for riding around town on his recumbent bike with his pet macaw Luna. Visual Journalist Ruthie Hauge met up with him on the Lower Yahara River Trail to take photos for Features Editor Rob Thomas's lighthearted Q&A on Saturday, June 27.
2020 Photos of the Year 19-12272020231055

Artist Amber Blake created the artwork on the boarded window of Orpheum Theatre, at 216 State Street, Madison. Businesses boarded windows in the midst of protests and riots, and artists painted murals upon them. Downtown Madison resembled an outdoor art museum on Sunday, July 5.
2020 Photos of the Year 20-12272020232154

A boarded window of Hop Cat was painted with the words "Racism is a pandemic" during weeks of protests in Madison. Pictured Thursday, July 9.
2020 Photos of the Year 21-12272020232154

Carolyn Shadrach works from home as her daughters Amelia (12) and Naia (14) Shadrach-Rudels participate in Kanopy Dance Academy’s virtual preteen class, from the living room of their home in Madison, on Wednesday, September 23. Many Madison parents now share their workspaces with their children as schools and private lessons are taught virtually.
2020 Photos of the Year 22-12272020232154

Randy Webb goes fishing from his canoe on Lake Waubesa on Friday, July 24. Outdoor recreation stores such as Rutabaga Paddlesports experienced a rush of customers purchasing outdoor gear during the warmer months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Photos of the Year 23-12272020232154

Contract masons for JP Cullen use repelling ropes as they tuckpoint the joints between the granite stones of the Wisconsin State Capitol dome, on Tuesday, July 28. The Capitol Building has been under renovations in 2020.
2020 Photos of the Year 24-12272020232154

As musicians perform under the East Washington bridge, Mark France uses two ladders to cross the Yahara River on Wednesday, August 20.
2020 Photos of the Year 25-12272020232154

A crowd gathers for a candlelight vigil for the victims of police brutality, on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Tuesday, August 25. Protests reignited following the shooting of Kenosha Black man, Jacob Blake, by a Kenosha Police Officer August 23.
2020 Photos of the Year 26-12272020232154

Special Education Assistant Jazmin Diaz helps seventh-grader, Felix Moffit, with his backpack during an in-person lesson at Cherokee Heights Middle School in Madison, on Thursday, September 17. Special Ed. students are on a hybrid learning program while the rest of the district's students remain on a fully virtual program.
2020 Photos of the Year 27-12272020232154

Evelyn Cardona-Avila (10) participates in a Nuestro Mundo School class from a laptop in the closet of her grandparents’ trailer home in Madison on Monday, November 23. Cardona-Avila’s grandparents care for her and her siblings while their mother works.
2020 Photos of the Year 28-12272020232154

Competing campaign signs for Joe Biden and Donald Trump are visible from I-94 in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 10.
2020 Photos of the Year 29-12272020232154

A mobile art installation by New York based artist Jenny Holzer, entitled Vote Your Future, tours Madison on Tuesday, October 13.
2020 Photos of the Year 31-12272020232154

New ballot collection boxes have been installed outside of Madison Fire Department Stations and at the Elver Park shelter ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. This particular box is located outside of Station 4 on Monroe Street on Friday, October 16.
2020 Photos of the Year 32-12272020232154

As restaurants adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many installed heaters and domes on patios, such as this one on the third floor patio of the Madison Club, on Wednesday, October 28.
2020 Photos of the Year 33-12272020232154

Election Official Lindsey Weiss stands in line to process voters’ absentee ballots at the University of Wisconsin - Madison Memorial Union polling place, on Election Day, on Tuesday, November 3.
2020 Photos of the Year 34-12272020232154

Kelsey Voy completes her ballot behind a privacy screen at the Orpheum Theatre on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, November 3.
2020 Photos of the Year 35-12272020232154

Anna Jaskiewcz and her dog Sierra celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential win on the sidewalk of East Washington Avenue in Madison, on Saturday, November 7. Jaskiewcz said, “I breathed the biggest sigh of relief, and then I heard all the honking and came out to celebrate.”.
2020 Photos of the Year 36-12272020232154

Donald Trump supporters and Joe Biden supporters gather on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison, hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, on Saturday, November 7.
2020 Photos of the Year 37-12272020232154

Third-grader Bryce Machacek completes an assignment for virtual school at his home in McFarland on Friday, December 4. Virtual learning has become commonplace for most students throughout Dane County.
2020 Photos of the Year 38-12272020232154

As a tumultuous year comes to and end, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway poses for a portrait at the City of Madison’s new homeless shelter for men, the Fleet Services Building, on Wednesday, December 16.

