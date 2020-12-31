The Cap Times' 2020 in photos

The year 2020 was historic, from the impeachment of a U.S. president to the election of a new president and the fight against a pandemic. Communities came together to march against systemic racism and lift each other up during unprecedented challenges.
Time seemed to stand still as we learned and worked and taught from home. Some in our communities lost their homes. Food banks were busy and theaters were boarded up. Creatively reopening our city meant finding safe ways to interact and reimagine mundane life that was missed. Throughout a time of great turmoil and catastrophic loss, hope was still found and the meaning of togetherness was solidified.
As we enter 2021, we take with us strength and resilience. The courage to keep each other safe and the resolve to find our "new normal."
A reprieve from a surge of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite outbreaks.
As new COVID-19 cases decline from an early fall surge that drove the statewide death toll above 4,600, the public debate about returning children to school buildings for their second semester is escalating.
"As we are about to begin a new year, let us all refocus on coming together where possible and treating those with whom we disagree with the respect that each of us would like to receive," Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said.
Aurora Medical Center in Grafton said the employee has been fired and the matter has been referred to authorities for further investigation.
Founder of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness Lisa Peyton-Caire, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi celebrate the opening of the new Foundation for Black Women's Wellness facility in Madison on February 1.
Wisconsin State Patrol Officers line up in riot gear line on State Street after tensions between civilians and law enforcement escalate following the Justice for George (Floyd) protest in Madison on Saturday, May 30.
A police vehicle burns at the intersection of Gorham and Broom Streets as tension erupts between law enforcement and protesters following the Justice for George (Floyd) protest in Madison, on Saturday, May 30.
Sapphina Roller and her sister Zaria Roller paint a mural on the plywood covering the windows of Himal Chuli restaurant on State Street in Madison, Wednesday, June 3. The mural depicts the Buddhist symbol for breath.
Donald Trump supporters argue with Joe Biden supporters on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday, November 7.
Sherman Middle School sixth-grader Nadia Cid and her parents Cruz and April Cid wave to Nadia’s new teacher, Ms. Hill, as they logon for the first day of virtual school from Nadia’s bedroom in Madison on Tuesday, September 8.
A sign on the door of Fair Oaks Diner announces a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Madison on Friday, March 27. The restaurant remained closed until June 2 when it reopened for carryout only.
Marissa DeGroot delivers a curbside pickup order to a customer at Vitruvian Farms in McFarland, during the COVID-19 outbreak, on Friday, March 20. Due to a loss of business from restaurants the Farmers/Owners of Vitruvian Farms are reinventing their business model.
Signs have been posted at the door of Harmony Bar & Grill to deter customers with COVID symptoms from entering as the bar reopens at 25% capacity, per Phase 1 of the Forward Dane plan, on Wednesday, May 27.
Co-owner of Settle Down Tavern Ryan Huber measures the distance between tables as he and his co-owners move their indoor dining furniture out to the new cafe zone on Pinckney Street, on Wednesday, July 1. With social distancing restrictions increasing for bars and restaurants, the owners of Settle Down Tavern have made the decision to allow outdoor seating only.
Joe Biden supporters celebrate on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison hours after Biden is declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, November 7.
Wilco performs the last sold out show of 2020 on March 9 at The Sylvee. All Madison FPC Live venues shut down a few days later. During the show lead singer Jeff Tweedy said to the audience, “The CDC said you shouldn’t be here right now. Wash your hands.”.
Vice Chairwoman of Wisconsin Young Republicans Christina Nelson listens as Franklin, Wisconsin resident Scott McElroy shares his political views as she canvasses on behalf of the Trump Presidential Campaign in Franklin, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 10.
Athena Skaleris, Larry Shapiro, Norma Sober and Elliott Sober dine beside a patio heater on the outdoor patio of Tempest restaurant in Madison, on Wednesday, October 28. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens and weather becomes colder, restaurants are making efforts to improve outdoor seating options for patrons.
A small audience practices social distancing as musicians Kenny Leiser and Lo Marie perform outside of Garver Feed Mill in Madison, during the Outside Looking In drive-thru art exhibition on Friday, May 1.
Hand sanitizing stations have been placed in multiple locations throughout the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, Aug, 28. The UW welcomed students back to campus for hybrid, in-person courses, which lead to a steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
An Election Official quickly moves from one station to another while processing absentee ballots at the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, November 3. Election Officials were not permitted to begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day.