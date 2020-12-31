The Cap Times' 2020 in photos

The year 2020 was historic, from the impeachment of a U.S. president to the election of a new president and the fight against a pandemic. Communities came together to march against systemic racism and lift each other up during unprecedented challenges.

Time seemed to stand still as we learned and worked and taught from home. Some in our communities lost their homes. Food banks were busy and theaters were boarded up. Creatively reopening our city meant finding safe ways to interact and reimagine mundane life that was missed. Throughout a time of great turmoil and catastrophic loss, hope was still found and the meaning of togetherness was solidified.

As we enter 2021, we take with us strength and resilience. The courage to keep each other safe and the resolve to find our "new normal."

