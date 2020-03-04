The Big Share fundraising sprint brings in more than $400k for 65 nonprofits

Groups working to end domestic violence, advance LGBTQ civil rights, protect Wisconsin's waterways and improve literacy were among the big winners this week in the 30-hour online fundraising sprint known as The Big Share.
Unlike traditional fundraisers by single nonprofits -- which may, in turn, make grants to other nonprofits -- The Big Share offers a menu of local groups donors can choose to fund directly. The event formally ran from 6 p.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday, but donations will be accepted through March 11.
This year there were 65 eligible groups that as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday had collected a total of $444,876 from 5,315 individual donations made by 2,956 donors. The top three recipients were the LGBTQ civil rights group Fair Wisconsin Education Fund, which collected about $30,000; the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, which collected about $27,000; and Clean Wisconsin, which brought in about $26,000.
All of the nonprofits fall into one of two general categories -- social justice or environmental advocacy -- and all are members of the Madison-based Community Shares of Wisconsin, which arranges The Big Share and serves as an umbrella organization providing fundraising assistance to members.
Community Shares executive director Cheri Dubiel said the top fundraisers are not so much a reflection of the community's priorities as a sign of how much work they put into the event.
"The groups that are most successful do the most work to coordinate their campaigns," she said.
She also said that while a lot of fundraising is focused on major gifts, The Big Share, with a $5 minimum donation, is a kind of democratization of the giving process.
"Part of the magic is ... that we are able to make it as accessible to as many people as possible," she said, and pointed specifically to the Madison-based social justice group Freedom Inc., which had the most donors of any of the nonprofits, or about 380.
Michele Erikson, executive director of Wisconsin Literacy Inc., said The Big Share plays a "huge role in Wisconsin Literacy's ability to attract donors and raise awareness."
The group had raised about $20,000 from 105 donors as of Wednesday afternoon, but Erickson said that more important than the money is how Community Shares has worked with her board on fiscal sustainability.
Wisconsin Wetlands Association executive director Tracy Hames said about $10,000 of its total came from a matching donation from Patagonia Chicago, a pair of stores that are part of the California-based clothing retailer.
He said the event dovetails nicely with its annual science conference in February. The money it helped the group raise goes into an annual budget that generally falls between $600,000 and $700,000.
"This year we darn near doubled what we received through The Big Share," Hames said.
Dubiel said that there have been between 60 and 65 nonprofits participating annually in The Big Share, which is now in its sixth year. But she said the total amount raised has more than doubled since then. This year, the campaign is expected to bring in about the same amount as last year, she said.