The Big Share fundraising sprint brings in more than $400k for 65 nonprofits

"The groups that are most successful do the most work to coordinate their campaigns," she said.

She also said that while a lot of fundraising is focused on major gifts, The Big Share, with a $5 minimum donation, is a kind of democratization of the giving process.

"Part of the magic is ... that we are able to make it as accessible to as many people as possible," she said, and pointed specifically to the Madison-based social justice group Freedom Inc., which had the most donors of any of the nonprofits, or about 380.

Michele Erikson, executive director of Wisconsin Literacy Inc., said The Big Share plays a "huge role in Wisconsin Literacy's ability to attract donors and raise awareness."

The group had raised about $20,000 from 105 donors as of Wednesday afternoon, but Erickson said that more important than the money is how Community Shares has worked with her board on fiscal sustainability.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association executive director Tracy Hames said about $10,000 of its total came from a matching donation from Patagonia Chicago, a pair of stores that are part of the California-based clothing retailer.