A West Side homeowner tried to thaw out frozen pipes in his basement Wednesday night, but instead the basement wall caught fire and the house was evacuated.
The fire happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mineral Point Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
Nobody was hurt in the fire, and no damage estimate was given.
The homeowner told firefighters he was trying to warm up a kitchen supply line in his house," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "He had been working at it for about 15 minutes before he headed back upstairs to see if his attempts were successful.
"When he returned to the basement, he noticed smoke and called 911."
Arriving firefighters found moderate smoke in the kitchen, and others arriving on scene were told of the working fire in the basement.
The fire was quickly knocked down and crews began searching for other areas where the fire might have gone.
"The space underneath the kitchen sink was soaked down to put a stop to the spreading fire," Schuster said.
No damage estimate was given but the fire was contained to the area around the pipes and the cabinets.