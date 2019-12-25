Thanks to the many readers who have made The Kids Fund drive a success so far

It’s Christmas Day, a time to give thanks to the generosity of so many readers of The Capital Times who have once again made the annual Kids Fund drive a success.
Contributions are still coming in to fund grants that will be made in 2020 to dozens of local nonprofits that work to solve the problems and meet the challenges facing many of our young people throughout Dane County. And, there’s still another week to take advantage of making a contribution that you can deduct from your 2019 income taxes.
During 2019, The Kids Fund made contributions totaling $135,000 to 62 organizations that serve young people. Thanks to continued support from readers and some new large contributions during the current drive, The Kids Fund will increase the grant total to $150,000 in 2020.
Grant requests are due by March 1 and details, plus a downloadable form can be found at thekidsfund.org. That’s where you can also donate online with your credit card to still join this year’s campaign. Contributions by mail should be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison 53708.
Following is a list of recent donations:
Phil & Lynn Hellmuth, Madison $35
Sandra & Dave Zweifel, Madison $1,000
Mary Beth Keppel & Michael Kepler, Madison $200
Mr. John Healy Jr., Fitchburg $25
Kurt & Sheri Wise, Waunakee $25
Randi Leeder, Madison $50
Albert & Anne Becker, Fitchburg $25
Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke & Ross Yahnke, Madison $100
Paul & Colleen Stuchlik, Madison $40
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb $50
Michael McCarthy, Sun Prairie $25
J.P. & N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton $25
David Doyle, Madison $25
Karla & Will Ashmore, Verona $25
Barbara Niemisto, Belleville $10
Sharon Nellis, Madison $100
Nancy Cross Dunham, Madison $25
David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison $100
Jean Heinrichs, Madison $50
Toni Hutter, McFarland $100
Gregory & Andrea Steinberger, Madison $36
Michael O’Rourke, Madison $10
Mike McCabe, Madison $50
Dick & Geri Wilson, Madison $10
Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove $400
John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield $100
Thomas & Sue Anne Parker, Waunakee $50
Eileen Koch, Madison $20
Mary Weber, Middleton $200
Don Lukes, Madison $25
Robert Nielsen, Madison $60
Barbara Quirk, Madison $100
Claire Dick, Madison $250
Tom & Katherine Brock, Madison $100
Stefanie Moritz & Vince Jenkins, Madison $100
Maggie Balistreri-Clarke, Madison $25
Ray & Marian Sweeney, Madison $100
Ms. Hazel Hiemstra, Madison $100
Anita Weier, Madison $25
Mike & Sue Ales, Madison $30
Dorothy Schroeder, Madison $20
Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton $40
R.J. Nusbaum, Fitchburg $20
Constance Hegerfeld, Black Earth $300
John & Margie Bollig, Madison $50
Philip Haslanger & Ellen Reuter, Fitchburg $50
David Balsiger, Oregon $100
Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton $30
Lawrence & Stephanie Lowden, Madison $50
Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton $100
Kathleen Carr Borseth, Madison $100
Joan Fudala & Richard Dike, Verona $100
Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona $50
Dan & Kathy Levin, Middleton $100
You have free articles remaining.
Jeffrey Ostry, Cottage Grove $40
Richard Franken, Madison $25
Wilberta Donovan, Madison $25
Gretchen Ann Speerstra, Madison $100
Lamar Johnson, Waunakee $50
Charlie & Colleen Ries, Madison $25
Bill Feeney, Brooklyn $100
Robert Hansen, Monona $50
Randy & Lois Dickson, Middleton $50
Breanna Eeg, in memory of Grandpa Boots, Madison $50
The Reads family, Madison $100
Memorial to Evie Breitenbach, McFarland $100
Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison $100
Elva Hanna, Cross Plains $25
Karen Icke, Madison $400
Roxanne Gray, Madison $20
Elaine Staley, Madison $10
Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison $25
The Chavez family, Sun Prairie $50
Elaine Rattunde, Madison $25
Laurie & Bruce Cray, Middleton $25
Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison $25
Patricia Johnson, Madison $100
Mark Cambier, Madison $200
Utica Wacko Friends for the Kids, Utica $11
Sandy Gehler, Madison $100
Robert Buhk, Sheboygan Falls $100
Mary O’Donnell, in memory of my brother Robert Weitzel, Mount Horeb $100
Joan Burns, Madison $300
Wallace & Peggy Douma, Madison $25
Danny Tzakis, CLU & Company, Inc, Madison $100
Ed & Mary Reisch, Madison $100
Eve Galanter, Madison $500
Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie $30
Laurel & Philip Rice, Sun Prairie $100
Robin Taylor, Madison $50
Pat Kutzke, Verona $10
Ross Shrago, Middleton $50
Duane Draper, Mount Horeb $115
Susan Sweeney, Madison $100
Evelyn Fox, Madison $25
Joseph Thome, Madison $100
Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee $25
Stephen Skinner, Madison $30
Jean Nelson, Madison $65
Brian Duffy, Madison $100
Rosemary Dorney, in loving memory of Timothy N. Fast, Madison $35
Karen Warren, Madison $200
Charles & Rosemary Smith, Madison $200
Michael Gleason, Merrimac $25
John Debacher & Kris Lehker, Sun Prairie $35
Peter & Jeanne Hockette, Sun Prairie $30
Steven Chomor $108
Thomas Thousand, Dane $200
Grace & Jack Chosy, Madison $50
Kevin Spitler, Madison $75
Kristin Frederickson, Cottage Grove $200
Michael Repas, Morrisonville $25
Richard Walasek $100
Anonymous $331
Running total $96,124.72