Thanks to the many readers who have made The Kids Fund drive a success so far

It’s Christmas Day, a time to give thanks to the generosity of so many readers of The Capital Times who have once again made the annual Kids Fund drive a success.

Contributions are still coming in to fund grants that will be made in 2020 to dozens of local nonprofits that work to solve the problems and meet the challenges facing many of our young people throughout Dane County. And, there’s still another week to take advantage of making a contribution that you can deduct from your 2019 income taxes.

During 2019, The Kids Fund made contributions totaling $135,000 to 62 organizations that serve young people. Thanks to continued support from readers and some new large contributions during the current drive, The Kids Fund will increase the grant total to $150,000 in 2020.

Grant requests are due by March 1 and details, plus a downloadable form can be found at thekidsfund.org. That’s where you can also donate online with your credit card to still join this year’s campaign. Contributions by mail should be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison 53708.

Following is a list of recent donations:

Phil & Lynn Hellmuth, Madison $35

Sandra & Dave Zweifel, Madison $1,000

Mary Beth Keppel & Michael Kepler, Madison $200

Mr. John Healy Jr., Fitchburg $25

Kurt & Sheri Wise, Waunakee $25

Randi Leeder, Madison $50

Albert & Anne Becker, Fitchburg $25

Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke & Ross Yahnke, Madison $100

Paul & Colleen Stuchlik, Madison $40

Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb $50

Michael McCarthy, Sun Prairie $25

J.P. & N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton $25

David Doyle, Madison $25

Karla & Will Ashmore, Verona $25

Barbara Niemisto, Belleville $10

Sharon Nellis, Madison $100

Nancy Cross Dunham, Madison $25

David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison $100

Jean Heinrichs, Madison $50

Toni Hutter, McFarland $100

Gregory & Andrea Steinberger, Madison $36

Michael O’Rourke, Madison $10

Mike McCabe, Madison $50

Dick & Geri Wilson, Madison $10

Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove $400

John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield $100

Thomas & Sue Anne Parker, Waunakee $50

Eileen Koch, Madison $20

Mary Weber, Middleton $200

Don Lukes, Madison $25

Robert Nielsen, Madison $60

Barbara Quirk, Madison $100

Claire Dick, Madison $250

Tom & Katherine Brock, Madison $100

Stefanie Moritz & Vince Jenkins, Madison $100

Maggie Balistreri-Clarke, Madison $25

Ray & Marian Sweeney, Madison $100

Ms. Hazel Hiemstra, Madison $100

Anita Weier, Madison $25

Mike & Sue Ales, Madison $30

Dorothy Schroeder, Madison $20

Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton $40

R.J. Nusbaum, Fitchburg $20

Constance Hegerfeld, Black Earth $300

John & Margie Bollig, Madison $50

Philip Haslanger & Ellen Reuter, Fitchburg $50

David Balsiger, Oregon $100

Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton $30

Lawrence & Stephanie Lowden, Madison $50

Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton $100

Kathleen Carr Borseth, Madison $100

Joan Fudala & Richard Dike, Verona $100

Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona $50

Dan & Kathy Levin, Middleton $100

Jeffrey Ostry, Cottage Grove $40

Richard Franken, Madison $25

Wilberta Donovan, Madison $25

Gretchen Ann Speerstra, Madison $100

Lamar Johnson, Waunakee $50

Charlie & Colleen Ries, Madison $25

Bill Feeney, Brooklyn $100

Robert Hansen, Monona $50

Randy & Lois Dickson, Middleton $50

Breanna Eeg, in memory of Grandpa Boots, Madison $50

The Reads family, Madison $100

Memorial to Evie Breitenbach, McFarland $100

Anne Slaughter Perrote, Madison $100

Elva Hanna, Cross Plains $25

Karen Icke, Madison $400

Roxanne Gray, Madison $20

Elaine Staley, Madison $10

Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison $25

The Chavez family, Sun Prairie $50

Elaine Rattunde, Madison $25

Laurie & Bruce Cray, Middleton $25

Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison $25

Patricia Johnson, Madison $100

Mark Cambier, Madison $200

Utica Wacko Friends for the Kids, Utica $11

Sandy Gehler, Madison $100

Robert Buhk, Sheboygan Falls $100

Mary O’Donnell, in memory of my brother Robert Weitzel, Mount Horeb $100

Joan Burns, Madison $300

Wallace & Peggy Douma, Madison $25

Danny Tzakis, CLU & Company, Inc, Madison $100

Ed & Mary Reisch, Madison $100

Eve Galanter, Madison $500

Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie $30

Laurel & Philip Rice, Sun Prairie $100

Robin Taylor, Madison $50

Pat Kutzke, Verona $10

Ross Shrago, Middleton $50

Duane Draper, Mount Horeb $115

Susan Sweeney, Madison $100

Evelyn Fox, Madison $25

Joseph Thome, Madison $100

Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee $25

Stephen Skinner, Madison $30

Jean Nelson, Madison $65

Brian Duffy, Madison $100

Rosemary Dorney, in loving memory of Timothy N. Fast, Madison $35

Karen Warren, Madison $200

Charles & Rosemary Smith, Madison $200

Michael Gleason, Merrimac $25

John Debacher & Kris Lehker, Sun Prairie $35

Peter & Jeanne Hockette, Sun Prairie $30

Steven Chomor $108

Thomas Thousand, Dane $200

Grace & Jack Chosy, Madison $50

Kevin Spitler, Madison $75

Kristin Frederickson, Cottage Grove $200

Michael Repas, Morrisonville $25

Richard Walasek $100

Anonymous $331

Running total $96,124.72

