Thanks to the many readers who have made The Kids Fund drive a success so far

It’s Christmas Day, a time to give thanks to the generosity of so many readers of The Capital Times who have once again made the annual Kids Fund drive a success.

Contributions are still coming in to fund grants that will be made in 2020 to dozens of local nonprofits that work to solve the problems and meet the challenges facing many of our young people throughout Dane County. And, there’s still another week to take advantage of making a contribution that you can deduct from your 2019 income taxes.

During 2019, The Kids Fund made contributions totaling $135,000 to 62 organizations that serve young people. Thanks to continued support from readers and some new large contributions during the current drive, The Kids Fund will increase the grant total to $150,000 in 2020.

Grant requests are due by March 1 and details, plus a downloadable form can be found at thekidsfund.org. That’s where you can also donate online with your credit card to still join this year’s campaign. Contributions by mail should be sent to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison 53708.

Following is a list of recent donations:

Phil & Lynn Hellmuth, Madison $35

Sandra & Dave Zweifel, Madison $1,000