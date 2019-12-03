Additional tests have found more southwestern Wisconsin wells are contaminated with manure.
Scientists tested 34 private wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in mid-August and found 25 of them, or 73%, were contaminated with human or livestock manure.
The wells are a subset of 840 wells sampled in November 2018 and April 2019. About 32% showed evidence of bacterial or nitrate pollution. Researchers have begun testing smaller subsets of those wells to gather more details.
Tests on an initial subset of 35 wells in April showed 91% of those wells were contaminated with human or livestock manure.
Lafayette County officials in November accused media outlets of reporting 91% of the entire region's wells were contaminated. They threatened to prosecute journalists who reported on the second round of tests without quoting a county news release verbatim but later backed off amid a firestorm of criticism.