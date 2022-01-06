Testing center to open at Alliant Energy Center amid omicron surge

The Alliant Energy Center will again serve as a site to get tested for COVID-19.
With growing cases and a squeeze on testing options elsewhere, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday an appointment-only testing clinic will open Monday at the convention center. Initially, there will be capacity to test 500 to 700 people per day before growing, Public Health said in a statement.
Unlike the last time Alliant served as a testing facility, the operation won't be drive-thru style.
The center will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Public Health said. It's to be operated by state-contracted Accelerated Labs with support from Public Health, the local health department said.
By Jan. 17, testing capacity at Alliant will grow to 1,000 a day, according to Public Health. The center will open on weekends "as soon as possible," the statement said.
Its opening is expected to increase the county's testing capacity by 12.5% next week, by 25% the following week and by 33% whenever weekends are added, according to Public Health.
"This addition will have a huge impact for folks who are anxious about getting a test right now," Ken Van Horn, testing director for Public Health, said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin recorded more than 10,000 daily new coronavirus cases, breaking a day-old record. The rapid growth in cases is being driven by the highly contagious by milder omicron variant of the virus.
Public Health announced on Tuesday it was expanding testing hours for this week at its South Park Street clinic, which was expected to add 1,700 additional appointments.