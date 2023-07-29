Tens of thousands of southern Wisconsin residents lost power Friday night in what the National Weather Service says may be the region's most widespread severe weather event of 2023.

At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Madison Gas and Electric counted 899 people affected by lingering outages in Sauk and Dane counties. At the storms' peak, spokesperson Steve Schultz said, about 16,000 people were without power amid more than 100 outages.

MGE tracks its outages with a map on its website, mge.com, but due to the severity of last night's storms, no estimates were available on when power would be restored. Schultz estimated Saturday morning that more than 50 outages remained, with the majority impacting fewer than 50 people each.

The primary culprits are fallen trees and high winds taking down powerlines, according to Andy Boxell, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Boxell estimated that about 55,000 people across southern Wisconsin remained without power Friday morning, compared with more than 80,000 at the height of the storms.

"I think that this is probably by far our most widespread severe weather event that we've had across southern Wisconsin so far this year," said Boxell.

While the storms were severe, they weren't abnormal for this time of year. Boxell said severe thunderstorms tend to peak from late July to early August, fueled by heat and humidity.

Apart from the outages, structural damage appears to have been minimal: Dane County Sheriff's Department Lt. Jeff Heil said the department's primary focus Saturday morning was clearing trees from road and that roads were clear by Saturday afternoon. He said northern Dane County appeared to have been hit hardest.

In Madison, Fire Prevention Officer Paul Graening said the Fire Department fielded 46 calls due to the storm Friday night, 17 of which occurred between 9:30 and 10:30. Two additional sheriffs were brought on to help with the call volume.

Floodwaters accumulated near construction sites on University Avenue, and while many drivers became stuck in their cars, Graening said nobody was hurt or swept away. Fire Station 10 on Troy Drive lost power momentarily, but it was swiftly restored.

For those who remain in the dark, MGE crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore power.

"When we do have a powerful storm that comes through and there are over 100 separate outage incidents, then typically we are going to have to turn off that estimated restoration time," said Schultz. "The crews are out there. They're working as quickly as safely possible."