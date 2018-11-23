The Tenant Resource Center Board of Directors rejected former-Executive Director Brenda Konkel's appeal to her termination, the board announced Friday.
Konkel was fired by the board Oct. 26 but appealed the decision. She had said she was terminated without just cause. The board said Friday that Konkel was dismissed because of financial concerns at the center.
Konkel, a former City Council member who announced earlier this year that she was running for Madison mayor, could not be reached for comment Friday.
The Tenant Resource Center has approved transactions without sufficient funds, delayed payments that resulted in extra fees and failed to pay staff health insurance for extended periods of time, according to a statement from the board.
“The board did not take this decision lightly, as we recognize Brenda Konkel's significant service to tenants and housing-insecure community members,” board President Pearl Foster said in a statement. “However, we could not, in good faith, reinstate Ms. Konkel based on a review of the organization’s financial position. We came to this difficult decision with one thought in mind — our clients."
The board was alerted to the financial circumstances by a staff member, it said.
The Tenant Resource Center will hold a membership meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., to discuss current finances and steps forward.