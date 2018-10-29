The Tenant Resource Center wasted little time in appointing a new executive director after firing Brenda Konkel on Friday.
The board of directors appointed Sterling Lynk as acting executive director on Sunday, according to a news release from the center.
Konkel had been executive director for 23 years.
Pearl Foster, president of the board, would not discuss why Konkel was fired.
Lynk is founder and managing director of The Mighty Purpose Project, a consulting firm specializing in non-profit development.
He previously was executive director of the Madison Area Down Syndrome Society, and director of operations and economic development for the Urban League of Greater Madison.
"I'm excited to help bring this organization into a firmer financial position and align our partners and programming with the people we serve," Lynk said in a release.
"This has been a challenging period for the Tenant Resource Center," he said. "I look forward to working with staff and stakeholders to build a stronger organization."
The Tenant Resource Center, 1202 Williamson St., works on problems between tenants and landlords, as well as helping evicted people find new housing.
The office was closed Friday and is closed Monday because it's moving across the hall from current offices.