Ten semi trucks crashed in a series of crashes Wednesday morning on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County, all starting with one semi hitting another in the rear, with others piling up behind as well as on the other side of the highway.
Amazingly, only two people were injured, and no life-threatening injuries occurred.
The State Patrol said I-90/94 was closed for about six hours while crews worked at the scene to clean up the crashed semis and spilled cargo.
It all started at about 8:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes at milepost 69, near the Highway 82 exit for Mauston. Heavy snow was making travel difficult, and a trooper was watching two semis behind him.
The semi in the back, hauling metal piping, crashed into the semi in the front, hauling aluminum bales. The contents of both trailers spilled out across the westbound lanes.
Eastbound traffic slowed to watch the scene unfold on the westbound side, with the slowed traffic causing another multi-semi crash.
Back on the westbound side, a semi was unable to stop in time behind the original crash, the semi swerving across the median and crashing head on into an eastbound semi.
No passenger vehicles were involved in the crashes.
Drivers were detoured off the Interstate onto Highway 12, so crews could work at the scene.