Following a start to the work week in which Madison temperatures never rose above freezing — including two record lows — more seasonal temperatures are expected for the end of the week.
But those who are waiting to feel something above 32 degrees might have to wait until Friday, as the Thursday's high in Madison is predicted to top out at 30.
Over the course of the weekend and into early next week, though, high temps are expected to be in the upper 30s, closer to but still below the normal high temperatures for the time of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperature never broke the 32-degree mark. Monday's 9-degree low and Tuesday's 4-degree low set records for their respective dates.
This has been the second-coldest start to November in Madison, according to the Weather Service.
The 2.5 inches of snow on Monday also resulted in the snowiest Veterans Day in Madison on record. The city has already had 15.6 inches of snow for the season, off from the 1.2 inches that have normally fallen at this point.
In the coming days, there is a chance for snow on Sunday.