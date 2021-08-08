Tell us about your memories of 9/11

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.
Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop, first for hours, then days and weeks.
For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.
Nineteen years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we look back at a day that changed the world.
As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Wisconsin State Journal is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?
A selection of those responses will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the newspaper.
Entries should be no longer than 250 words and can be submitted by email at
wsjcity@madison.com, or by post at:
Photos: Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony (2014)
06911058-09112014135435
Ethan Dade, left, and Paul Texidor, both with Madison Fire Department, ring the bell for each individual from Wisconsin who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
Photos by AMBER ARNOLD
— State Journal
03911023-09112014135435
Secretary John Scocos speaks to an audience, with the Madison Police Department Honor Guard, at right, during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
05911056-09112014135435
Clayton Christenson, assistant chief for the Madison Fire Department, reads the names of those who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks that were from Wisconsin during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
01911053-09112014135435
Dan Frei, right, with the Madison Police Department Honor Guard, listens to keynote speaker, Dr. Ellsworth Brown, Wisconsin Historical Society, during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
04911042-09112014135435
A ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
02911003-09112014135435
Gilbert Holcomb, left, of Wausau, with the 82nd Airborne Association, and Lt. Jen Krueger Fabour, Madison Police Department, salute the honor guard as they go by during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD — State Journal
07911074-09112014135219
Bob Shappell, Amercian Legion state commander, right, talks with David Brisk, the American Legion vice commander, during a ceremony to remember the 13th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, held at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, September 11, 2014. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal
