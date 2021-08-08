 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tell us about your memories of 9/11
0 Comments
Tell us about your memories of 9/11
alert top story

Tell us about your memories of 9/11

  • 0

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.

Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop, first for hours, then days and weeks.

For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.

Nineteen years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, we look back at a day that changed the world.

As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Wisconsin State Journal is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?

A selection of those responses will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition of the newspaper.

Entries should be no longer than 250 words and can be submitted by email at wsjcity@madison.com, or by post at:

9/11 Memories

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8058

Madison, WI 53708

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics