‘Teeth so rotten they can’t eat’: Gaps in dental care for Afghans at Fort McCoy

Back at the dental building, the dentist evaluated Zahra and told them that the clinic would reach out when she can come back to get the cavity filled.

Although the dentist didn't give him a timeline, Waheed is hopeful Zahra can get treated soon, maybe within the next couple of days. But he was frustrated it took nearly three weeks of her experiencing pain and at least four trips to the medical clinic to finally see the dentist.

Waheed also said one dentist is not enough to serve the needs of Afghans on base. While waiting for the dentist, he said staff told others in the waiting room there are roughly 300 Afghans on the waiting list to see the dentist.

Off-base care?

Fandre said “any care that cannot be provided by the medical team at Fort McCoy is obtained in the local community by healthcare providers.” But getting off base for treatment has been a challenge.

A 19-year-old Afghan woman, who asked not to be identified for the safety of her family back in Afghanistan, said in early October that three of her teeth hurt so badly she couldn’t sleep. She could only consume liquids.

"It hurts me a lot," she said. "When I eat, I feel a lot of pain."