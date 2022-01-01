Teen killed in early Saturday morning Blue Mounds crash, authorities say

A 19-year-old male was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle he operated struck a fence in the town of Blue Mounds, authorities reported.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 3:14 a.m. on the 2400 block of State Highway 78 after receiving reports about a crash.
Officials said the man had been travelling northbound on State Highway 78 when the vehicle left the road and struck the fence.
The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winter weather and icy road conditions, as well as the driver not wearing a seat belt, were likely contributing factors to the incident, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.