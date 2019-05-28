A 15-year-old rural Platteville teen was killed Friday when a chunk of concrete fell from a silo that was being taken down.
John Kanagy was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque following the accident, but he was pronounced dead several hours later, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
The accident happened at about 4:20 p.m. Friday on Old Highway Road near Highway 151 in the town of Paris.
"Several members of a family were disassembling a concrete silo when a large chunk of the silo fell about 50 to 60 feet," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.
Kanagy sustained a severe head injury. He was pronounced dead at about 7:10 p.m. Friday.
The Dickeyville Rescue Squad and Jamestown First Responders assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.