A 15-year-old teen was injured when he was struck by a car in Sun Prairie Tuesday afternoon, the driver saying he couldn't see the teen because a stopped car blocked his view.
The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on East Main Street at the railroad tracks east of East Linnerud Road, Sun Prairie police said.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation showed a vehicle going east on East Main Street in the right lane had stopped at the railroad tracks to allow the teen to cross the street from the right.
The involved vehicle was in the left eastbound lane, hitting the teen after the teen had crossed in front of the stopped car.
"The driver was unable to see the pedestrian crossing, and he was unaware as to why the other vehicle had stopped at the railroad tracks," said Sgt. Ryan Cox.
The driver showed no signs of impairment or indications of distracted driving. He was not ticketed at the time of the crash.