Teen girls crash Subaru stolen from Brink Lounge early Friday

Madison police responded to the Brink Lounge early Friday morning after a report of a stolen vehicle.

At 12:43 a.m., the caller reported that her Subaru had been stolen from the parking lot at 701 E. Washington Ave., according to Madison police.

An hour later, officers were dispatched to a one-car crash at Atwood Avenue and Elmside Boulevard where the car involved was the stolen Subaru, police said.

The two occupants, 17- and 18 year-old girls, admitted they were in a stolen vehicle, but each claimed the other one was the driver, according to an incident report.

Officers learned that the vehicle had been speeding when it crossed the center line and then swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

The vehicle hit a cement planter, bounced off it, hit a fire hydrant and an electrical pole before flipping over and landing on its roof.

The two teens were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They were arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, according to police chief Shon Barnes in his daily email about police calls.

Officers closed the street until MG&E could fix the pole and the electrical wires, police said.