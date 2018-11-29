A teenage girl from Oneida has been reported missing after walking away from her family's car while at a gas station in Dodge County.
Kristen Lyons Cloud, 15, was believed to have gotten into the vehicle of a motorist who had been driving north on Interstate 41 in Lomira, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said the teen and her family stopped at the Kountry Korner gas station, 211 Church St. in Lomira late Wednesday night, when she took off on foot from the family, last seen walking northbound along I-41.
"Footprints along the highway indicated she was picked up by a passing motorist," the Sheriff's Office said in an alert issued early Thursday morning. "Whoever picked Kristen up has not contacted law enforcement."
Lyons Cloud is Native American, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes and long brownish-red hair. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve fleece shirt with gray snowflakes on it, gray sweatpants and black and white athletic shoes, but no coat or hat.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, 920-386-3726.