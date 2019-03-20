A Sun Prairie teen trying to separate his dog from a dog that came into the yard of his residence was bitten on both wrists, the teen going to the hospital for treatment.
The dogfight and subsequent biting happened Tuesday in the Token Road and Invermere Drive neighborhood, Sun Prairie police said.
The 15-year-old was in his yard when the unidentified dog entered the yard and started fighting with his own dog.
"The victim attempted to separate the two dogs when he was bitten in both wrists," the police report said.
The stranger dog is a dark-colored husky with black or some brown coloring.
After the dogfight, the husky ran off to a grassy area in the town of Burke Token Creek area.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call Sun Prairie police, 837-7336.