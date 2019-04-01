It's time to take the golf clubs out of winter storage.
Madison Parks announced the opening of the four public golf courses in the city, with three opening Monday and one on Tuesday.
The three courses open Monday are Glenway, Monona and Odana Hills, all having opened at 10 a.m., while Yahara Hills will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
All four courses will be open at 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday.
Tee times can be made online at golfmadisonparks.com
Odana Hills is an 18-hole regulation course on the West Side, Yahara Hills has two 18-hole regulation courses on the Far East Side, Monona is a nine-hole regulation course on the East Side and Glenway is a nine-hole executive course on the West Side.