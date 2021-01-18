Ted Odell dies without revealing his legendary 'guerrilla cookie' recipe

MacDowell said that a neighbor, Ted Odell, was visiting one day and asked about the cookies. She gave him a couple, as well as the recipe. "He made some alterations," MacDowell said. "I know he put cracked wheat in his. And he started baking them and selling them. His were on sale at the co-op."

A co-op employee, Glen Chism, told Hesselberg those cookies were sold until the 1980s, when "Ted took his recipe into retirement."

Odell once wrote to the UW alumni magazine "On Wisconsin" that "as their true and only creator (popular journalism to the contrary notwithstanding), I testify under oath: they came into existence and were made in the service of certain principles. To release them into the public domain advantages those who exploit them contrary to principles. (Consumerism is an example of what these principles are not)."

In 2010, a blogger who goes by Karen M, wrote that Chism's attempts to get the recipe from Odell failed, and that when he tried to communicate with him he got a series of bizarre letters, "complete with interesting pieces of sheet music and sort of disturbing drawings."