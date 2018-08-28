Veteran-led disaster response organization Team Rubicon will help in flood recovery efforts in Western Dane County over the next 15 days.
The aid operation — dubbed "Operation Muck'em Bucky" — began Monday in coordination with local and state authorities in Black Earth, Cross Plains and Mazomanie.
Team Rubicon will remove or manage debris, provide muck outs and help with spontaneous volunteer management, spokesman Glenn McCullough said.
Residents in need can request help from Team Rubicon by calling 211, although the organization said it does not guarantee that volunteers will be able to help with every report due to limited resources, McCullough said.
Team Rubicon has helped in relief efforts for 275 disasters around the world since its founding in 2010, McCullough said, including 2017 hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as the 2015 earthquake in Nepal and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.