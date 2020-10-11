Teachers, students: Send us your Helping Hands letters

It’s been a tough year. Almost all of us know someone who can use a helping hand.

As it does every year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write or email a brief note about someone in their community who could use a helping hand of the financial sort during the winter holidays. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else.

Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of these letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure these gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.

Here is how to submit a letter to Helping Hands: