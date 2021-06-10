Taste of Madison set for return Sept. 4-5 at Breese Stevens Field — not the Capitol Square

Taste of Madison is returning Sept. 4-5 at Breese Stevens Field, rather than its traditional home on the Capitol Square, Madison Festivals Inc. announced Thursday morning.
“After a year marked with challenges, cancellations, and uncertainty, we are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to our community, and that we can showcase the event in an ideal location, with a professional team, adds to our excitement,” Sara Klemme, Madison Festivals president, said in a statement.
MFI, the non-profit organization that owns Taste of Madison, Madison Marathon, and Run Madtown, canceled all of its events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With its move to Breese Stevens Field, the event will be called Taste of Madison Off the Square. It still will feature dishes from Madison restaurants and live music, MFI said.
While Taste of Madison was a free event on the Square, tickets will be $10 for this year’s event at Breese Stevens Field, with proceeds donated to local charities. MFI said some tickets will be donated to local first responders, healthcare workers, and non-profits. Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. at www.tasteofmadison.com.
“It’s important that Taste of Madison reflects the quality standards expected by the community, and we are happy to work with the team at Breese Stevens Field to deliver an exemplary event.” Klemme said.
Since its inception, Taste of Madison has donated more than $1 million back to the community, MFI said. In 2019, Taste of Madison raised $64,000 for local non-profits and provided more than $7 million direct spending in Dane County, according to Destination Madison’s Impact Calculator.
Noting the severe negative impact the pandemic had on restaurants, MFI said booth space at this year’s Taste of Madison would be free.
“The event is committed to supporting our restaurant community, and truly the basis of Taste of Madison, so free booth space was one small way we could help,” Klemme said.
MFI said it is seeking corporations and individuals to sponsor restaurant booth spaces. Those interested in sponsoring a booth can send inquiries to Sara@madisonfestivals.com.
“Our focus at Madison Festivals is to create great events that enrich and give back to our community. Your participation is an investment in our community non-profits and MFI as we bounce back from the last year,” Klemme said.