Taste of Madison set for return Sept. 4-5 at Breese Stevens Field — not Capitol Square

Taste of Madison is returning Sept. 4-5 at Breese Stevens Field, rather than its traditional home on the Capitol Square, Madison Festivals Inc. announced Thursday morning.

“After a year marked with challenges, cancellations, and uncertainty, we are thrilled to bring this incredible event back to our community, and that we can showcase the event in an ideal location, with a professional team, adds to our excitement,” Sara Klemme, Madison Festivals president, said in a statement.

MFI, the non-profit organization that owns Taste of Madison, Madison Marathon, and Run Madtown, canceled all of its events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its move to Breese Stevens Field, the event will be called Taste of Madison Off the Square. It still will feature dishes from Madison restaurants and live music, MFI said.

While Taste of Madison was a free event on the Square, tickets will be $10 for this year’s event at Breese Stevens Field, with proceeds donated to local charities. MFI said some tickets will be donated to local first responders, healthcare workers, and non-profits. Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. at www.tasteofmadison.com.