Taste of Madison canceled due to COVID-19

The Taste of Madison is the latest major Downtown event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Madison Festivals Inc. announced this year's celebration of food and music would not take place as usual over the Labor Day weekend.

“Nothing would make us happier than to see members of our community enjoying the Taste of Madison this September,” MFI President Sara Klemme said in a statement. “We share the disappointment in having to cancel such a highly anticipated event.”

MFI said the decision "was made in accordance with the recently announced Forward Dane reopening plan for Madison and Dane County. By limiting the number of large public gatherings, we are hopeful that we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community."

The Taste of Madison typically brings nearly 100 food booths and dozens of musical acts to the Capitol Square, with attendance surpassing 200,000.

The event is also a fundraiser that since 1983 has raised some $1 million for local nonprofits. This year, MFI is launching a two-week online giving campaign to support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook It Forward, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local restaurants, which have been hit hard by government-mandated closures to limit the virus' spread.

Donations to the Taste of Madison Give Back Campaign can be made from Monday to June 14 at givesignup.org/givebackcampaign.

