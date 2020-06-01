Taste of Madison, AtwoodFest canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Taste of Madison and AtwoodFest are the latest major local events to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizer Madison Festivals Inc. announced this year's celebration of food and music would not take place as usual over the Labor Day weekend.

“Nothing would make us happier than to see members of our community enjoying the Taste of Madison this September,” MFI President Sara Klemme said in a statement. “We share the disappointment in having to cancel such a highly anticipated event.”

MFI said the decision "was made in accordance with the recently announced Forward Dane reopening plan for Madison and Dane County. By limiting the number of large public gatherings, we are hopeful that we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Taste of Madison typically brings nearly 100 food booths and dozens of musical acts to the Capitol Square, with attendance surpassing 200,000.

The event is also a fundraiser that since 1983 has raised some $1 million for local nonprofits. This year, MFI is launching a two-week online giving campaign to support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook It Forward, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local restaurants, which have been hit hard by government-mandated closures to limit the virus' spread.