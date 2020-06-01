Taste of Madison, AtwoodFest canceled due to COVID-19

The Taste of Madison and AtwoodFest are the latest major local events to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizer Madison Festivals Inc. announced this year's celebration of food and music would not take place as usual over the Labor Day weekend.
“Nothing would make us happier than to see members of our community enjoying the Taste of Madison this September,” MFI President Sara Klemme said in a statement. “We share the disappointment in having to cancel such a highly anticipated event.”
MFI said the decision "was made in accordance with the recently announced Forward Dane reopening plan for Madison and Dane County. By limiting the number of large public gatherings, we are hopeful that we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community."
The Taste of Madison typically brings nearly 100 food booths and dozens of musical acts to the Capitol Square, with attendance surpassing 200,000.
The event is also a fundraiser that since 1983 has raised some $1 million for local nonprofits. This year, MFI is launching a two-week online giving campaign to support Second Harvest Food Bank and Cook It Forward, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local restaurants, which have been hit hard by government-mandated closures to limit the virus' spread.
Donations to the Taste of Madison Give Back Campaign can be made from Monday to June 14 at givesignup.org/givebackcampaign.
AtwoodFest, the annual neighborhood music festival held on the last weekend in July on Atwood Avenue on Madison's Near East Side, won't take place this year, either.
The Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association (SASY), the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, and the Barrymore Theatre made the announcement Monday.
While AtwoodFest 2020, scheduled for July 25-26, has been canceled, the groups promise that AtwoodFest 2021 "will return bigger and better than ever on July 24-25."
In an announcement, organizers said that the "decision was inevitable," and that the event had to be canceled for the safety of everyone involved: staff, volunteers, vendors, bands, attendees and sponsors.
"The neighborhood and the general community had to be our top priority," the announcement said.
The event has been held since 2014.
