Taking flight: Nonstop routes returning to Madison airports sooner than expected

The Dane County Regional Airport is "en route" to an early post-pandemic recovery as nonstop services return to the airport earlier than expected.
Several airlines canceled their nonstop routes from the Dane County Regional Airport last spring due to COVID-19 concerns and financial losses. Less than half of the airport’s original nonstops were reinstated by the beginning of this summer, including a nonstop route to Washington, D.C. that was discontinued before it ever took off.
In June, DCRA spokesman Michael Riechers said it may take years for residents to see their favorite nonstops, such as the Las Vegas flight, return to Madison’s local airport.
But Frontier Airlines is bringing its Las Vegas route back much sooner.
“We're really excited to see (Las Vegas) come back,” Riechers said. “It was evident that leisure travel was leading very early on in the pandemic. Las Vegas is a large convention destination, but it's certainly a large leisure destination as well. So it made sense for Frontier to return that flight back to Madison.”
Outside of Dane County, U.S. domestic flights at large have rebounded much more quickly than predicted, after industry experts projected that domestic air travel would take years to recover. Both the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported that airlines are working “like it's 2019 again” — a record-setting year for the industry and the Madison airport included. In July, nationwide consumer spending on airlines surpassed 2019 levels temporarily for the first time since the pandemic.
The Las Vegas flight isn’t the only nonstop that’s been announced for the DCRA. American Airlines revealed in July that it will offer new nonstop service from Madison to Miami in November. With the addition of Miami, the airport now boasts four nonstop seasonal flights to Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport has ambitions to transition some if its new seasonal flights to year-round offerings as the travel industry continues to stabilize.
"We would like to thank American Airlines for their continued partnership with the DCRA. Not only will this flight provide the perfect opportunity to escape winter weather, but it will serve as a vital international gateway for residents of south-central Wisconsin,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a press release.
The addition of Miami and Las Vegas brings the DCRA’s total nonstop flights to 15. While the Madison airport is still a ways away from its pre-COVID list of 24 nonstop services to 19 destinations, Riechers said the airport is working hard to stay “on-route” for a full recovery and hopes to exceed its 2019 numbers. He also noted that residents can expect the announcement of another returning nonstop flight as early as September.
“Our near-term goal is to reestablish some of the key routes that we lost during the pandemic. That's Boston, New York, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles,” Riechers said. “We're going after those, and once we get those back, we're going to get to keep that momentum going.”
