'Takeout just isn't the same': Some restaurants and bars reopen in face of virus

But many Madison restaurants appeared to be either staying closed or continuing to focus on carryout and delivery instead of risking a limited reopening.

"We're still strategizing," said Phillip Hurley, co-owner of the popular Downtown restaurants Sardine and Marigold Kitchen, and Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street. "We feel like we're going to try to be patient — as much as being idle is hard right now, and we're hardly being idle. We're doing a lot of things behind the scenes, but we just want to be cautious and we feel like patience with this is going to pay off."

Sardine served its last brunch March 15 and all three restaurants have been closed since. Hurley and his business partner, John Gadau, plan to see how the situation plays out in Dane County and around the country first, concluding it would be too difficult to open and then have to retract.

"We're trying to make really long-term plans on this, and we don't (want to) lose money and put people in harm's way," Hurley said. "Our personal choice right now is just to hunker in and be patient and stay fresh and creative and we'll see where that leads."