'Takeout just isn't the same': Some restaurants and bars reopen in face of virus

The empty stool between Joe Shulla and Rodney Abernathy at the lunch counter at The Curve on Park Street Tuesday wasn't a nod to social distancing guidelines.
"We always sit a seat apart," said Shulla, who joined Abernathy at their favorite lunch spot three or four days a week before COVID-19 put a stop to their visits. "Rodney likes space."
The men, along with three other customers sitting at tables in the back of the small diner, were among the first people to eat inside a Dane County restaurant in more than two months as businesses in the county were allowed to open at 25% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing protocols to help contain the continuing public health threat.
Shulla, 63, is the creator and owner of the Pontoon Porch, a two-level cruise boat on Lake Monona. But he said he can't operate the service this summer because of county guidelines that people from separate households stay 6 feet apart from each other.
Instead, he's creating mounted plexiglass shields for businesses, starting with 20 for Associated Physicians on Regent Street. Abernathy, 66, works for Shulla. Before Pontoon Porch, Shulla had a woodworking shop on Atwood Avenue for 20 years.
"I have to have money coming in somehow," Shulla said.
But many Madison restaurants appeared to be either staying closed or continuing to focus on carryout and delivery instead of risking a limited reopening.
"We're still strategizing," said Phillip Hurley, co-owner of the popular Downtown restaurants Sardine and Marigold Kitchen, and Gates & Brovi on Monroe Street. "We feel like we're going to try to be patient — as much as being idle is hard right now, and we're hardly being idle. We're doing a lot of things behind the scenes, but we just want to be cautious and we feel like patience with this is going to pay off."
Bar and restaurant owners outside Dane County deal with uncertainty after stay-at-home order tossed by court
Sardine served its last brunch March 15 and all three restaurants have been closed since. Hurley and his business partner, John Gadau, plan to see how the situation plays out in Dane County and around the country first, concluding it would be too difficult to open and then have to retract.
"We're trying to make really long-term plans on this, and we don't (want to) lose money and put people in harm's way," Hurley said. "Our personal choice right now is just to hunker in and be patient and stay fresh and creative and we'll see where that leads."
Under phase one of the county's "Forward Dane" order, restaurants are allowed to have 25% indoor capacity with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart. Each table is limited to a maximum of six guests. Bar areas must maintain at least 6 feet between each person.
After 14 days of phase one, local health officials will analyze a series of metrics, and, if met, will move to phase two, which allows 50% capacity.
Mike Pratzel, who owns Manna Cafe and Bakery on the North Side with his wife, Barb, said they closed for about a week at the beginning of the pandemic and then started doing takeout. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday with limited hours.
The Pratzels are meeting Wednesday with their managers to discuss how to proceed. "I don't think anybody around here is in a hurry to open it up," Mike Pratzel said, adding that staffing to serve 25% of the restaurant's capacity would be challenging. "It's a lot of effort to change things up for a limited amount of space."
Operating at 25% capacity doesn’t begin to approach the break-even point for most bars.
But it’s better than operating at 0%, said Carole Benson, manager of the Sundown Saloon, 57 S. Stoughton Road. She trimmed overhead by having a single cook and bartender on the schedule Tuesday.
"Customers aren’t breaking down the doors by any means, but we’ve got a good regular base and everyone’s been popping in to say hi," she said.
The nature of running a bar means you develop a family-like relationship with regulars, she said. When Sundown Saloon shut down in March, it was hard to abruptly lose those ties. Benson continued texting or calling regulars over the past few months. Some customers who normally stopped by on Sunday mornings after church for breakfast took to visiting Benson outside her home in recent weeks.
Sundown Saloon can have 27 people inside at 25% capacity, she said. Between eight and 10 customers were there at all times throughout the day. And even though there were fewer customers to tend to, Benson found herself occupied throughout the day.
"Even when you’re slow, it seems busy because you’re sanitizing," she said.
Caitlin Suemnicht, chief operating officer of Food Fight, said the Madison restaurant group isn't opening any of its 20 restaurants Tuesday, but that Luigi's, Cento, DLUX, Monty's Blue Plate Diner, and Bassett Street Brunch Club will open to limited service by the end of the week.
Other Food Fight restaurants will open as company officials assess the developing situation, Suemnicht said.
Most of the restaurants will reopen as reservation-only, and Suemnicht said they will ask customers to wait outside or in their cars until they get a text that their table is ready.
Food Fight has adopted heightened hygiene policies and cleaning procedures, and conducts "temperature screens" of employees before they start work each day, she said. Employees are asked to stay home if they or someone in their home have symptoms. All employees are required to wear a cloth face covering while working.
Badger Tavern’s patio helped co-owner Mike Franklin feel comfortable re-opening the bar Tuesday because it expanded his seating capacity.
The bar, at 1612 Seminole Highway, started offering carry-outs after securing a small business loan from the federal government. Franklin said the bar lost money on curbside delivery and he doesn’t see the bar losing more by opening up in-person dining.
Blue Moon Bar & Grill, 2535 University Ave., opened up with eight tables. Employee Jim Schmock said business was slow Tuesday, but that’s to be expected on the first work day after a long holiday weekend.
Ashley Ponyicsanyi, 30, and Kimball Webster, 31, were back at Vintage Brewing Company on East Washington Avenue, formerly known as Tangent, a place they frequented before the outbreak of the virus.
Ponyicsanyi, of Sun Prairie, said she visited Vintage's website first and was convinced the business was taking the proper precautions as it reopened.
The two of them had Vintage's wrap-around patio to themselves just after noon, and Webster said he wasn't surprised given that it was the day after Memorial Day weekend.
They both had the day off work and had ordered cheese curds to go with their beer. "It's the first time I've eaten anything but takeout in two months," Ponyicsanyi said. "Takeout just isn't the same."
COVID-19 in photos: How we're adapting
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.