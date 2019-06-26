Jessy Santiago remembers coming to Concerts on the Square when she was 8 years old and her family had just moved to Madison from Mexico.
Her aunt introduced her family to the live-music event on the lawn of the state Capitol, and it became a family tradition. She loved being around all the people and listening to the chamber orchestra, especially since she played the violin when she was little.
“There’s so many people. It’s like a big picnic,” Santiago said. “It’s nice to get out in the sun.”
Now 20 years later, Santiago, 28, wants to instill the tradition in the family she has started with her husband and two young sons. For her 9-month-old son, Wednesday's season opener was his first concert.
Concerts on the Square -- a series of six free concerts performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra -- draws thousands of people every year. Attendees bring wine, beer and picnics or buy dinner from around 20 food trucks and carts parked around the square.
The event is so popular that people stake out spots with blankets hours before the concert starts. Ray and Debi Robey were already sitting in their lawn chairs listening to a book on tape at 3 p.m., having set up their spot a half-hour earlier. The concert wasn't starting until 7 p.m.
More than four hours before Wednesday's concert, hundreds of people had already set out a rainbow of blankets on the lawn. Angela Dart, 35, said her husband tried to place their blanket at 2 p.m., but it was removed. Concert-goers have to wait until 3 p.m. to leave their blankets unattended, otherwise, they’ll be moved.
Sarah Miller, 38, of Madison, who was reading under an umbrella on the lawn around 3:30 p.m., acknowledged that coming to the concert is “a bit of a production.”
“I’m parking in a parking garage, hauling blankets and water and chairs,” Miller said. “I’m sitting here for hours.”
Santiago’s husband, Jonny Miranda, who was attending the concert for the first time, said he didn’t like the crowds and the hassle of dragging blankets along and finding a spot. He also is “not a big fan of the sun,” and it was a sweaty 80. Before the concert started, Miranda said he thought the event was “OK” so far.
But for Miller the concert is worth it. She and her husband have lived in Madison for the last six years, and despite the haul, Concerts on the Square is their “very favorite thing to do in the summer here.” They go to almost every concert.
“It is so magical in the evening when it’s finally time for the concert,” Miller said. “I’m not even like a huge classical music person. But just being in this environment and having this opportunity, I think it’s something really special.”
The event brings people together and creates a "sense of community," she said. Those sitting nearby are always friendly, said Miller, who knows if she forgets her corkscrew, someone will be happy to hand one over to her.
Kay Mittelstadt-Lock and Kurt Lock, who have been married for 31 years, said that after meeting the couple sitting next to them, they were excited for them to come back so they could get to know them more.
"It’s not just a concert on the square. It’s the whole experience," Mittelstadt-Lock said. "It's tailgating with a twist."
Mittelstadt-Lock said she has wanted to go to the concert ever since she walked by after work and felt its atmosphere last year.
Bridget Schoville, who has been going to the concerts since she was an undergraduate at UW-Madison around 15 years ago, said she believes most people come to eat and drink with friends, rather than for the music. She brought apples, cheese, sausage and crackers to enjoy with her 2-year-old daughter, Wren.
Sue Falch, 62, laughs and drinks wine with her friend Pattie Multerer, 60. For Falch, the concert is an excuse to spend time with friends. Multerer has been to the event around 25 times, and Falch around 30.
“I really enjoy the music. It’s just such a nice venue," Multerer said. "It’s outside. Good music, good company, good food."
As Dart and her sister-in-law, Jennifer Cruciano, waited for the rest of their family to arrive, they played with Dart's giggly 11-month-old daughter, Joy. Dart said their husbands and other children would be arriving soon on bikes to a picnic of pretzels, popcorn and peanut butter and jelly.
"Any beautiful night, let’s capitalize on it," Dart said, "because pretty soon there will be snow on the ground again."