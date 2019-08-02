Capitol Petro

Capitol Petro agreed in December 2017 to pay nearly $1.3 million for selling a product sometimes called synthetic marijuana at some of its stores, including this one at 2702 E. Washington Ave.

A McFarland man who was general manager of gas stations that sold synthetic marijuana has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Zahid Shakeel, 58, was sentenced in federal court in Madison on Thursday by Chief US District Judge James Peterson. Shakeel pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.

Shakeel was general manager of Capitol Petroleum, owned and operated by Farooq Shahzad. Shahzad was sentenced to 30 months in prison in March.

According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, the two conspired to distribute synthetic cannabinoids at gas stations owned by the company, from July 2015 through April 2016.

Synthetic cannabinoids, sold under brand names including Spice and K2, are lab-made drugs sprayed onto leafy materials or incense, producing similar effects to smoking or ingesting marijuana. They have been illegal in the US since 2012.

"Law enforcement officials repeatedly asked Shahzad, Shakeel and other Capitol Petroleum employees to stop the sale of these dangerous drugs, and executed search warrants in June 2015, seizing the inventories of two gas stations," the release said.

"Despite these warnings, the conspirators continued to distribute synthetic cannabinoids from a Mobil gas station at 3505 E. Washington Ave. in Madison."

At sentencing, Peterson said Shakeel was deeply involved in the conspiracy, and persisted in distributing synthetic cannabinoids even after he knew it was illegal and damaging to the community.

