Swimsuit, sunscreen, mask: Madison's Goodman Pool reopens with plenty of precautions

So far, the feedback from the community has been mixed, according to Madison Parks' aquatic manager Ali Nicholson.

"A lot of people are very happy that we are open because it gives some people something to do over the summer," she said. "And some are a little bit shocked we're open, given the current state of the world."

Even so, swimming should be safe, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.”

After long months of mostly staying indoors, the reopening is a welcome change of pace, especially for children, said Samantha Eckmann, who is working as a nanny to two children this summer.

"A lot of stuff in Madison that keeps kids occupied in the summer is not open right now or is very limited," she said. "The kids were really excited to be in the pool."