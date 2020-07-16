Swimsuit, sunscreen, mask: Madison's Goodman Pool reopens with plenty of precautions

Madison's Goodman Pool opened Thursday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing cooped-up swimmers some welcome relief even if the place scarcely resembled the pool they remembered.
Visitors were greeted with hand sanitizer and plenty of reminders to cover their faces. Lifeguards were not only protected by sunscreen but also personal protective gear. The concessions were closed and some sections were roped off. Guests basked in the sun in chairs brought from home or lounged poolside in designated circles to maintain physical distance from others.
"It's a time to be cautious," said Josh Schmitt, the City of Madison's recreation service coordinator. "But we think we've been able to open safely and effectively, and the public has been very accepting of what we're doing."
With a new capacity of 250 people, just a quarter of Goodman's usual 1,000-person limit, the pool's opening was tame compared to past years. Forward Dane, the county’s phased reopening plan, allows pools to operate at 50% capacity in Dane County’s current phase.
In preparation for the reopening, the pool held trials with a 100-person limit. It updated its procedures, including increasing sanitization, requiring masks outside of the pool and limiting open swim to three two-hour sessions. And it's increased the number of attendants on duty to better monitor capacity and ensure guests are following the new policies, Schmitt said.
So far, the feedback from the community has been mixed, according to Madison Parks' aquatic manager Ali Nicholson.
"A lot of people are very happy that we are open because it gives some people something to do over the summer," she said. "And some are a little bit shocked we're open, given the current state of the world."
Even so, swimming should be safe, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.”
After long months of mostly staying indoors, the reopening is a welcome change of pace, especially for children, said Samantha Eckmann, who is working as a nanny to two children this summer.
"A lot of stuff in Madison that keeps kids occupied in the summer is not open right now or is very limited," she said. "The kids were really excited to be in the pool."
Kevin Adler, who accompanied his 6-year-old son to Goodman, also said spending more time outdoors is one of the upsides of the pandemic. He prefers pools, given the frequent blue-green algae blooms on Madison's lakes in summer, but said opportunities to swim have been limited. While some private pools in the city have reopened, Goodman is Madison's only public pool and one of only a few in Dane County to reopen.
The pool, he said, gives families another safe alternative for outdoor adventures — and it's a win for his son.
"He was really nervous that the pool wouldn't open," Adler said. "We pass by it every day and he was always looking to see if the water was filling up or not."
With its new health and safety measures, he said Goodman has exceeded his expectations, adding that going to the pool is likely "safer than going to the grocery store." Plus, he said, it's just plain fun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.