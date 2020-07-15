Swimmers will have to hold their breath for one more day before Madison's Goodman Pool reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those looking to make a splash at Madison's Goodman Pool, closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but due to open Wednesday, will have to wait one more day.

With thunderstorms in the forecast, the pool's opening has been pushed to Thursday.

When the pool does open, swimmers will notice some things have changed. The pool has reduced capacity, requires face coverings while outside of the pool and has closed off some areas and limited open swim to three two-hour sessions.

But swimming itself should be safe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.” On its website, the CDC issued a long list of considerations for public pools.

Forward Dane, the county’s phased reopening plan, allows pools to operate at 50% capacity in Dane County’s current phase.

Weather permitting, the pool will be open daily for recreational swimming from:

12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

5:00 - 7:00 p.m.