Swimmers will have to hold their breath for another day before Madison's Goodman Pool reopens

Those looking to make a splash at Madison's Goodman Pool, closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but due to open Wednesday, will have to wait one more day.
With thunderstorms in the forecast, the pool's opening has been pushed to Thursday.
When the pool does open, swimmers will notice some things have changed. The pool has reduced capacity, requires face coverings while outside of the pool and has closed off some areas and limited open swim to three two-hour sessions.
But swimming itself should be safe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.” On its website, the CDC issued a long list of considerations for public pools.
Forward Dane, the county’s phased reopening plan, allows pools to operate at 50% capacity in Dane County’s current phase.
Weather permitting, the pool will be open daily for recreational swimming from:
- 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
- 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Each session is a separate paid entry, and the half-hour closures allow staff to sanitize the pool areas. Patrons are encouraged to review the updated pool rules before they visit.
Photos: Opening day of Goodman Pool, 2016
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.