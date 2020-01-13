Swan that was rescued from icy Lake Mendota dies, but there’s a ‘silver lining’

Despite efforts from multiple Madison emergency crews to save the life of a tundra swan that was stranded on thin ice in Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon, the struggling swan died overnight while receiving treatment at the Dane County Humane Society.
The culprit wasn’t the icy weather but, rather, lead poisoning, likely from all-too-human artifacts found in the bird’s intestines: fishing tackle.
On Sunday, multiple citizens called the humane society to report that the immobile swan might be frozen to the ice about 200 feet from shore to the west of Picnic Point. The humane society said people were concerned because two bald eagles seemed to have their eyes on the helpless white waterfowl.
The Madison Fire Department responded to the incident around 3 p.m. because the humane society didn’t have the proper equipment to get to the swan safely on the thin ice, said Cynthia Schuster, spokeswoman for the fire department. Fire crews and the department’s lake rescue team both assisted, as well as UW-Madison police.
Although it may seem like a lot of personnel to devote to one bird, Schuster said the fire department responds to "all kinds of emergencies" and noted that the humane society asked for their help. She added that the incident was a unique learning opportunity for the lake rescue crew.
Two members of the lake rescue team used an airboat, which can travel on both water and ice, to reach the bird. They found that the swan was not stuck to the ice, but was having trouble moving, Schuster said.
The two rescuers placed a towel over the swan, then gently placed it in a crate, as the humane society had instructed earlier, Schuster said.
When the team was safely back to shore, the swan was given to humane society volunteers, who were on scene so it could receive medical attention.
“Although we started treatment right away, the swan did not make it through the night,” the humane society’s wildlife center said in a Facebook Post.
Sarah Karls, a wildlife rehabilitator at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center, said lead poisoning in waterfowl is something the center sees “pretty often.” Typically it’s caused by the ingestion of a piece of lead, most often fishing sinkers.
For this bird, radiographs found what appeared to be a few pieces of fishing tackle in the swan's intestines, Karls said, noting that one looks like a sinker.
The reason the bird wasn’t moving on the ice was most likely because of the high levels of lead in its blood, not because of the cold, Karls said. The humane society did not find any signs of frostbite.
Even though the bird died, Karls said the efforts of the emergency crews and the humane society were not in vain.
She said a “silver lining” is the swan didn’t have to suffer in the cold, and the two bald eagles that were on the prowl won’t be exposed to the swan’s lead poisoning.
“At least, when (the swan) came to us, it ended up passing away where it was warm and in a quiet environment. Hopefully that reduced the suffering of that animal,” Karls said. “We did a good thing, not just for one animal, but at least three.”