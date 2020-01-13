Swan that was rescued from icy Lake Mendota dies, but there’s a ‘silver lining’

Despite efforts from multiple Madison emergency crews to save the life of a tundra swan that was stranded on thin ice in Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon, the struggling swan died overnight while receiving treatment at the Dane County Humane Society.

The culprit wasn’t the icy weather but, rather, lead poisoning, likely from all-too-human artifacts found in the bird’s intestines: fishing tackle.

On Sunday, multiple citizens called the humane society to report that the immobile swan might be frozen to the ice about 200 feet from shore to the west of Picnic Point. The humane society said people were concerned because two bald eagles seemed to have their eyes on the helpless white waterfowl.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the incident around 3 p.m. because the humane society didn’t have the proper equipment to get to the swan safely on the thin ice, said Cynthia Schuster, spokeswoman for the fire department. Fire crews and the department’s lake rescue team both assisted, as well as UW-Madison police.

Although it may seem like a lot of personnel to devote to one bird, Schuster said the fire department responds to "all kinds of emergencies" and noted that the humane society asked for their help. She added that the incident was a unique learning opportunity for the lake rescue crew.