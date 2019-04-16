The driver of an SUV was seriously injured early Tuesday morning when he collided with a semi on Janesville's South Side.
The crash happened at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and Beloit Avenue, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The preliminary investigation showed the SUV, driven by a 30-year-old Janesville man, was going east on Highway 11 and was attempting to turn north onto Beloit Avenue in front of the westbound semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Gary, Indiana.
The two vehicles collided, with the SUV driver needing to be extricated from his heavily damaged vehicle.
The SUV driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.
The SUV driver will be ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and operating while suspended.
Highway 11 was closed to westbound traffic for about 30 minutes while crews worked at the scene, and only had one open lane for about four hours so the semi could be removed from the crash scene.