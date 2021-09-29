Survey shows Madison region workplaces are diversifying — slowly

Results from the latest study of workplace diversity in the Madison region show continued, if slow, progress on toward more inclusive and equitable workplaces, according to leaders at the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP).
A report released Wednesday details the findings of the sixth installment of the MadREP’s annual Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Survey, which asks employers in the eight-county region to anonymously share information about the demographics of their staff and leadership, as well as the steps their workplaces have taken to promote equity and inclusion.
The survey was conducted and analyzed by the Survey Research Center (SRC) at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, which sent surveys to 1,895 randomly selected employers from a list of 5,634 organizations in the region with 10 or more employees. The list included businesses, nonprofits, academic institutions, government agencies and other organizations in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk counties.
Prior to the COVID pandemic, about 19% of those surveyed typically replied. But the 2020 and 2021 surveys generated fewer responses, with just 14.2% of surveyed employers submitting responses. The total pool of employers with 10 or more employees also shrank by 2,335 from 2019 to 2021, presumably due to organizations closing or downsizing during the pandemic.
The 2021 report shows a continuation of many of the trends the agency has tracked since launching the survey in 2016, including a growing share of women on boards of directors (39%), a growing share of people of color in top leadership positions (8.9%) and a growing share of workplaces with staff assigned to work on diversity and inclusion efforts (17.3%).
Other measures showed slight declines, including the percentage of top leadership positions held by women, which fell from 45% in 2020 to 42% in 2021 but remains well above the 35% share seen in 2019. The percentage of seats on boards of directors held by people of color fell from 10.5% in 2020 to 9.4% in 2021 but is still the second highest share in the six years of data.
The study found that women make up a majority (54%) of the workforce at responding organizations and that people of color make up 15%, which is greater than their 12% share of the population in the eight-county region.
Still, 39% of responding workplaces had no employees of color, 83% had no people of color in top-level leadership positions, 71% had no people of color in other supervisory roles and 80% had no people of color on their boards. Black people held 5.4% of jobs, 4% of board positions, 3.2% of top leadership positions and 3.7% of other supervisory positions.
“Every year, we look to see if we're moving the needle at all as a region, in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace,” said Gene Dalhoff, vice president of talent and education for MadREP. “We have now, after six years, begun to see certain trend lines that we're moving in the right direction, but we also need to improve a number of our metrics.”
The pandemic “wild card” made it hard to know what to expect on this year’s survey, Dalhoff said. But the survey authors did not find evidence that women or people of color in the region were laid off at disproportionate rates during the pandemic. That, said MadREP president and CEO Jason Fields, is encouraging, given that people of color often suffer disproportionately during economic downturns.
“When America gets a cold, people of color get the flu,” Fields said. “When we look at … how people have dealt with layoffs, to be in a place where there's no difference based on your color, that sends a strong message.”
The data, however, don’t show the rates of layoffs for workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, which Dalhoff said likely represent about 70% of Wisconsin businesses.
In any survey, it’s possible that respondents of a certain type — for example, those with more diverse workplaces — will be more likely to respond, therefore tilting the results. The survey authors tested for such a bias and found “little evidence that this is a problem for this data set.”
'We have a very long way to go'
While Dalhoff is glad that the data shows continued progress, he thinks it’d be a mistake to overstate the region’s gains. He pointed to the question on the survey that asks employers whether they have a plan in place to purchase products from “historically underutilized businesses,” including those owned by people of color, women, veterans and members of the LGBT community. When MadREP launched the survey in 2016, just 1.7% of respondents said they did, and the number has never surpassed its high of 3.7% in 2018. This year, it was 2.7%.
The region could choose to trumpet its success if it moved a figure like that from 1% to 3%, tripling the number of businesses actively working to diversify their supply chains, Dalhoff said. “That sounds very impressive, but at the end of the day it's still only 3%.” The same goes for increasing the number of people of color in leadership positions. “You can double the number of people perhaps over five years, but you're still looking at a small base, so we have a very long way to go.”
MadREP uses the data from these surveys to select speakers and topics for its annual Development & Diversity Summit, designed to help the region’s employers and community leaders learn how to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The 2021 summit is scheduled for November 30.
The agency plans to run the survey again next year, Fields said, explaining that he thinks the project forces company leaders to ask themselves important questions. “I'm hoping that when people look at these surveys, it raises the question, Are we moving the needle? Are we changing in a changing economy? And are we bettering ourselves?”
Meanwhile, a local civic organization distributed its own survey of workplace diversity earlier this month. The African-American/Jewish Friendship Group, Inc. sent its brief anonymous survey to around 600 Dane County businesses on Sept. 8 in an effort to gather additional data about local employers. The organization plans to make the results public.
