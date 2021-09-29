Survey shows Madison region workplaces are diversifying — slowly

The pandemic “wild card” made it hard to know what to expect on this year’s survey, Dalhoff said. But the survey authors did not find evidence that women or people of color in the region were laid off at disproportionate rates during the pandemic. That, said MadREP president and CEO Jason Fields, is encouraging, given that people of color often suffer disproportionately during economic downturns.

“When America gets a cold, people of color get the flu,” Fields said. “When we look at … how people have dealt with layoffs, to be in a place where there's no difference based on your color, that sends a strong message.”

The data, however, don’t show the rates of layoffs for workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, which Dalhoff said likely represent about 70% of Wisconsin businesses.

In any survey, it’s possible that respondents of a certain type — for example, those with more diverse workplaces — will be more likely to respond, therefore tilting the results. The survey authors tested for such a bias and found “little evidence that this is a problem for this data set.”

'We have a very long way to go'