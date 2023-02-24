A large majority of Dane County residents say the region lacks housing that’s attainable to all income levels, the results of a municipal survey indicate.

Just under 61% of survey respondents said housing in the region is too expensive when asked about the barriers preventing them from “living in your preferred housing type,” according to survey findings.

The state defines housing as being affordable when an occupant spends no more than 30% of their gross income on living costs, including utilities, according to the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority.

The Community Housing Survey, which finished up at the beginning of February and is part of a larger project to develop a housing strategy for Dane County, found that 80% of respondents did not think housing was attainable for all.

The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy (RHS) has a roughly 70-member housing advisory committee that meets regularly and includes representatives from the Dane County Towns and Cities and Villages Association, elected officials, business leaders, developers, and nonprofits.

The committee worked with Chicago real estate consultant SB Friedman Development Advisors to conduct the housing survey, which received 5,203 responses by Feb. 6, the RHS said.

County residents from all income brackets and backgrounds were invited to participate in the study.

It’s original goal was to amass 5,000 answers representing 10% of the county’s population of more than 553,550 residents, said Olivia Parry, senior planner with the Dane County Department of Planning and Development, who oversaw the survey’s marketing and promotion. Parry also helps manage the RHS.

White people made up just over 73% of the survey’s respondents, with only small percentages being Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous and other races. But that’s reflective of the county’s population, the RHS said.

The survey had a more even distribution of residents from varying income levels respond.

Less than 40% of respondents said “the market is too competitive,” and about 32% said their preferred housing type does not exist and is difficult to find.

Roughly 18% said “there are no barriers” to attaining housing in the county, while a small percentage (under 10%) said “financing options are not available,” that they needed to improve their credit or there was an eviction on their record. About 11% of respondents said they don’t know how to find affordable rental units.

About 82% of those surveyed said local jurisdictions need to work to address access to and cost of housing.

Roughly 52% said nonprofit organizations should pitch in, while 63% called on the private sector and larger county employers.

Parry said she’s not surprised by the survey’s data and response rate. “I think (housing) is a huge issue for people” in the county, she said.

Shaping a vision, an action plan

The RHS is the culmination of more than half decade of work done by the county to prioritize affordable housing, Parry said.

Initially, only three county municipalities were on board to be part of the RHS. “Dial forward five-six years” and now there are 14, she said.

The RHS has had monthly meetings since its fall 2022 launch. It is in the process of using data from studies like the Community Housing Survey, focus groups and other means to shape its core values, and eventually a three- to five-year action plan that aims to tackle the region’s housing supply and affordability crisis.

A draft of the action plan will be available by September, Parry said. She encouraged members of the public to participate in the formation of the plan.

The RHS holds its monthly meetings at the Alliant Energy Center, and the public can attend, she said.

And if anyone has thoughts or questions about the RHS or its vision, Parry said, she can be reached at parry@countyofdane.com.