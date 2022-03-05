Supporters cheer on 'Freedom Convoy' against COVID-19 restrictions as it passes Madison

Under heavy rain Saturday morning, supporters of a convoy of vehicles protesting vaccine and mask requirements, among other issues, waved American flags, held signs of support and cheered on the group as it passed through Madison.

About 20 people gathered on the Buckeye Road overpass of Interstate 39-90 as the American Truckers Freedom Convoy continued its route through Wisconsin after participants stayed in Portage Friday night. Semis, pickup trucks, cars and campers — many flying American, Gadsden and Donald Trump flags — passed underneath, honking out to those above.

Joe Shumate, who's lived in Madison about 30 years, said he thinks the reaction to COVID-19 and related restrictions "went a little overboard."

Shumate said he wasn't able to work from home when Wisconsin shuttered most businesses in the spring of 2020 and in the eyes of some he "went from an essential worker to an anti-vaxxer, criminal worker in less than a year."

He said he's not downplaying how serious the coronavirus can be as his brother spent 70 days in the hospital, including 12 days on a ventilator.

"It almost killed him, so I understand the seriousness of it," Shumate said. "But I also understand that you have to let the economy do what it does and not hamper business and society."

After truckers formed blockades and caused other disruptions in Canada to protest COVID-19 restrictions, similar convoys have cropped up in the U.S. According to the website for the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, which has several starting points and routes, the protesters are also driving to Washington D.C. on issues like energy, immigration, agricultural regulations and "big tech/government censorship."

Authorities initially estimated potentially 500 vehicles could pass through Wisconsin this weekend as part of the convoy. It was unclear how many drove past Madison on Saturday, and there was no visible disruption of traffic flow.

The protest comes as many states and local governments with mask mandates, including Dane County, lift the orders and other restrictions with the omicron surge subsiding.

In January, the Biden administration withdrew its vaccination-or-test requirement for large employers after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked implementation of the rule. A federal requirement for certain health care employees to be vaccinated, though, remains in place, and some private businesses have their own requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, which public health officials say continue to be effective at preventing serious illness and death.

Others supporting the convoy as it passed through Madison offered reasons beyond COVID-19 restrictions as to why they came out.

Jefferson County resident James Topel was waving an American flag as the sound of truck horns blared and rain soaked those without umbrellas.

He said he was protesting against "government tyranny" from the local to the federal level. Topel called COVID-19 measures "one tool of the tyrannical government, they've got so many more that so many people don't realize."

"I did four years in the Army, so I've seen more than most people have in their whole life, I'll tell ya," Topel said. "You get into different countries and realize what we have, that's when you don't take it for granted. And that's what so many people in our country do right now, is taking everything for granted."

Heather Barrie drove with her son from Washington County — the first of two trips to Dane County planned on Saturday — to cheer on the convoy, which she said was a "historical moment" for the country.

"I've been watching this convoy and everything it represents," she said. "I just felt it was my patriotic duty to be out here and support them."

Barrie, a school board candidate for the Hartford Union High School District, said she had a candidate forum to attend later in the afternoon before a birthday celebration in Sun Prairie.

What motivated Barrie to make the Saturday morning drive, she said, was a desire to "restore humankind, to restore our country, to restore our patriotism, to restore just our faith in being good people again. We have a lot of nastiness going on right now."

