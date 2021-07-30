Sunisa Lee’s Olympic win brings ‘tears of joy’ to Madison’s Hmong community

“I got really emotional. I was crying tears of joy. It just felt so good,” Moua said. She lay there thinking about all the other people who might be crying over the win too. “This is more than a physical medal. It is really us celebrating and uplifting her and seeing a reflection of ourselves in her.”

Chao Xiong, vice chair for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hmong American Student Association, leapt out of his chair when he heard the news.

“This is such a big deal because she paves the way for more athletes in the Hmong and many other minority communities to pursue their dreams in sports, academics, and follow their love,” Xiong wrote in an email. “It is an amazing achievement and inspiring to even live in this moment as Sunisa makes history.”

Naly Jasengnou and Tou Lor, owners of Naly’s Floral Shop on Madison’s north side, were among those watching eagerly as Lee entered the preliminary competitions to qualify for the Olympics. “Knowing that she did get qualified brought joy and honor to us,” the couple said in an email, calling her gold medal performance “breathtaking and amazing to watch.”