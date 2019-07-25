If you go

What: Sunflower Days

When: July 16 - Aug. 4

Where*: Pope Farm Conservancy Park, 7440 Old Sauk Rd., Middleton

Cost: $4 (children 12 and under free)

Shuttle buses: There is no car parking available at the site. Shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes from Wisconsin Brewing Co., Bob Sutter's Capital Ice Arena, and Blackhawk Church (except on Sundays)

Tickets: Available at shuttle stops and from sunflowerdays.fun