Sun Prairie woman has lost 26 of her Navajo relatives to COVID-19

Schumacher left the reservation when she was 21, and, in 1989, met her husband when the two of them worked at a lodge in the Grand Canyon. She was a cashier in the cafeteria, he was a front desk clerk who came through her line sometimes. Now he's an accountant at a law firm in Downtown Madison after a 22-year career at Pepsi.

They moved to Sun Prairie, where he grew up, in 1994 when the oldest of their two daughters was 2 months old.

After her younger sister died of a drug overdose, she took in her sister's four children, and they became an eight-member family. "It was a big adjustment for them, but we made it work," she said. "In the Navajo culture, family is very important and we are very close knit."

Schumacher said most of her relatives who have died lived in northeastern Arizona, but an aunt, who she considered a second mother, died in an assisted living home in Blanding, Utah. An uncle who died lived on the border of Arizona and Utah in Monument Valley.

Most of her family members who succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 20 months died in hospitals that were six or more hours away from home: in Phoenix, Cottonwood and Flagstaff, Arizona; and in Farmington, Albuquerque and Gallup, New Mexico, she said.