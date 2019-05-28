A bronze statue honoring a volunteer firefighter killed in an explosion and fire last summer in Sun Prairie should be in place in time for the one-year anniversary of his death, according to the city’s fire chief.
The Sun Prairie City Council last week unanimously approved $20,000 in city funding for the $30,000 statue and pedestal honoring Capt. Cory Barr, who was killed July 10 while responding to the gas leak downtown that led to the explosion. Donations to the fire department are covering the rest of the cost, according to Chief Christopher Garrison.
The statue — being created now by Brodin Studios of Kimball, Minnesota — will depict a firefighter holding Barr’s helmet and will be installed at Fire Station No. 1 at Bristol and Angell streets. Together with the pedestal, it will stand about 6 feet tall.
Garrison said the statue will honor all the emergency personnel who responded July 10, but Barr in particular. The project and its location has the blessing of Barr’s widow, Abby, he said.
He said that even if the City Council hadn’t stepped up with funding, the statue would have been become a reality.
“I would have found a way no matter what,” he said.
The department will hold a ceremony to dedicate the statue, he said, likely on July 10.
The July 10 explosion and fire last year destroyed several buildings — including a tavern owned by the Barrs — and shut down a section of Sun Prairie’s downtown to traffic for more than four months. The leak that led to the explosion started when a telecommunications contractor hit the gas line while boring a hole.
Investigators later found that miscommunication among a utility locator and contractors about the location of the gas line led to the accident. It’s not clear what ignited the gas, and investigators found no criminal liability in the incident.
Garrison said Barr was among those emergency workers who evacuated more than 250 people from the site of the gas line breach before the explosion.